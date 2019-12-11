CityLab Daily: How Media Shifts the Blame From Drivers

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Turns of phrase: Road safety advocates often argue that the media tends to blame victims when cars collide with pedestrians and cyclists, and that this has an effect on the way the public thinks about responsibility on the road.
A recent research paper finds that hunch can be backed up by the data. Researchers analyzed the language used in a sample of articles about crashes and found that the stories frequently obscured the driver’s role or shifted blame to the vulnerable road user traveling by bike or on foot. And coverage rarely included broader context about road conditions or public policy, instead treating them as “isolated incidents.” In some cases, it’s the difference between using language like “accident,” which suggests it was unavoidable, versus “crash.” CityLab’s Richard Florida has the details: How Media Coverage of Car Crashes Shifts Blame Away From Drivers
Deck the bollards! A holiday vigilante (or a few) has decorated the protective infrastructure of some bike lanes in Chicago, like the one pictured above. Block Club Chicago spotted multiple bike lanes adding some festive visibility to these normally drab pylons with garland, tinsel, ribbon, bows, and even Christmas ornaments. When we asked the folks at Bike Lane Uprising for their thoughts on who might be behind this tactical urbanist cheer, they told CityLab, “Must be Santa!”
With “The 2100 Project: An Atlas for A Green New Deal,” the McHarg Center tries to visualize how the warming world will reshape the United States.
In cities like New York, Paris, Rotterdam, and soon San Francisco, car-free streets are emerging amid a growing movement.
In Texas and Florida, Robert Marbut Jr. sold cities on a controversial model for providing homeless services. Now he’s bringing it to the White House.
QFC, a Kroger chain, has added mini-farms to two of its supermarkets and will roll out 13 more in stores around Washington and Oregon.
In California, the ride-hailing company is changing a policy used as a safeguard against driver discrimination against low-income and minority riders.