CityLab Daily: How Media Shifts the Blame From Drivers

Turns of phrase: Road safety advocates often argue that the media tends to blame victims when cars collide with pedestrians and cyclists, and that this has an effect on the way the public thinks about responsibility on the road.

A recent research paper finds that hunch can be backed up by the data. Researchers analyzed the language used in a sample of articles about crashes and found that the stories frequently obscured the driver’s role or shifted blame to the vulnerable road user traveling by bike or on foot. And coverage rarely included broader context about road conditions or public policy, instead treating them as “isolated incidents.” In some cases, it’s the difference between using language like “accident,” which suggests it was unavoidable, versus “crash.” CityLab’s Richard Florida has the details: How Media Coverage of Car Crashes Shifts Blame Away From Drivers