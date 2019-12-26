CityLab Daily: Why Do Christmas Movies Hate Cities So Much?

Also today: Bringing Christmas back downtown, and the rise and fall of New Year’s fitness resolutions, in five charts.
What We’re Following
Love, actually? If you spent any time this week watching television holiday rom-coms, you may have noticed a pattern: The city is no place for love. CityLab’s Linda Poon explains:
You don’t have to watch many of these movies to see the bad rap that cities get. Before our protagonist (usually a single woman) gets enchanted by twinkling lights and prop Christmas trees, she must first flee the grey, cold-hearted metropolis that leaves her feeling some combination of lonely, overworked, and grumpy. And leave it to the residents of some weirdly Christmas-obsessed small town that she finds herself in for some reason—a baking contest! a secret inheritance! supernatural forces!—to teach her the True Meaning of Christmas.
What gives? Read Poon’s take: Why Do Christmas Movies Hate Cities So Much?
