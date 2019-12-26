Shutterstock

CityLab Daily: Why Do Christmas Movies Hate Cities So Much?

  1. CityLab

Also today: Bringing Christmas back downtown, and the rise and fall of New Year’s fitness resolutions, in five charts.

What We’re Following

Love, actually? If you spent any time this week watching television holiday rom-coms, you may have noticed a pattern: The city is no place for love. CityLab’s Linda Poon explains:

You don’t have to watch many of these movies to see the bad rap that cities get. Before our protagonist (usually a single woman) gets enchanted by twinkling lights and prop Christmas trees, she must first flee the grey, cold-hearted metropolis that leaves her feeling some combination of lonely, overworked, and grumpy. And leave it to the residents of some weirdly Christmas-obsessed small town that she finds herself in for some reason—a baking contest! a secret inheritance! supernatural forces!—to teach her the True Meaning of Christmas.

What gives? Read Poon’s take: Why Do Christmas Movies Hate Cities So Much?

And enjoy a few of our favorite archive holiday links below.

More on CityLab

Last Exit to Pottersville

What the 1946 Christmas movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ says about small-town America in 2016.

David Dudley

Bringing Christmas Back Downtown

Shoppers once flocked to the centers of American cities during the holidays. Today, boosters are using the season to spur urban revival.

Jessica Leigh Hester

The Rise and Fall of New Year’s Fitness Resolutions, in 5 Charts

The January gym spike is real, but it drops off just a few weeks later, according to data from location and fitness apps.

Linda Poon

Navigation Apps Changed the Politics of Traffic

In an excerpt from the new book The Future of Transportation, CityLab’s Laura Bliss adds up the “price of anarchy” when it comes to traffic navigation apps.

Laura Bliss

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. photo: President Trump with HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
    Equity

    Trump’s Plan to Criminalize Homelessness Is Taking Shape

    As advocates and service providers brace for an executive order on homelessness, HUD Secretary Ben Carson heads to Houston.

    1. Kriston Capps
  2. A photo of a woman with a stroller along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade across from lower Manhattan.
    Life

    How ‘Vasectomy Zoning’ Makes Childless Cities

    Municipalities shouldn’t block or raise the cost of things young parents need, like day-care centers and two-bedroom houses or apartments.

    1. Nolan Gray
    2. Lyman Stone
  3. Transportation

    CityLab University: Induced Demand

    When traffic-clogged highways are expanded, new drivers quickly materialize to fill them. What gives? Here’s how “induced demand” works.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  4. photo: woman working in auto factory
    Equity

    How Valuing Productivity, Not Profession, Could Reduce U.S. Inequality

    In this second part of an interview with economist Jonathan Rothwell, he explains that a just society wouldn’t reward different professions so unequally.

    1. Richard Florida
  5. A map of economic mega-regions around the world
    Life

    The Real Powerhouses That Drive the World’s Economy

    It’s not nation states or even cities, but mega-regions—combinations of multiple metro areas—that are the real forces powering the global economy.

    1. Richard Florida
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×