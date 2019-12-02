CityLab Daily: Why Paris Wants to Tax Amazon Deliveries

  1. Andrew Small

Also: When cities don’t accept cash for public services, and what the “Battle of Seattle” means 20 years later.

***

Boxed in: It’s officially the holiday shopping season and that means more delivery trucks on city streets brought on by e-commerce. In the United States, millions of daily packages have not only brought about a delivery truck boom; they have inverted the dynamics for collecting the sales and property taxes that fund state and local governments. Globally, the convenience of the one-click e-commerce model has helped Amazon weave itself into the life of cities. And now, Paris wants to fight back.

Writing in an open letter in Le Monde, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo called Amazon a “creator of precarity, congestion and pollution” and “an ecological disaster.” To rein in the negative effects of urban shipping, she proposed a plan that would charge a fee to e-commerce vendors, and limit delivery times and volumes in certain neighborhoods. While Paris’s share of the global Amazon market is limited, the proposal could become a model for other jurisdictions. The question is: Would city leaders be able to handle it if companies decided to pass such taxes on to their customers? CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan takes a look: Why Paris Wants to Tax Amazon Deliveries

Andrew Small

When Cities Don’t Accept Cash For Public Services

This year saw a wave of backlash against cashless retail, but what about when cities want to move toward all-digital payments?

Linda Poon

The Baltimore Museum of Art Made a Pledge to Buy Art by Women. Is It Just a Stunt?

The museum will only purchase artwork made by women in 2020. That won’t do much, if anything, to change the balance of representation in its collection.

Kriston Capps

‘The Other Apartment’ Offers a Portal Between the U.S. and Iran

An artist’s apartment in Tehran was meticulously recreated in Pittsburgh, inviting Americans and Iranians to inhabit the same space, half a world apart.

Laura Feinstein

What the ‘Battle of Seattle’ Means 20 Years Later

The 1999 WTO protests shut down Seattle and brought new attention to the effects of global trade. The event looms large in the activist imagination today.

Gregory Scruggs

Watch four decades of inequality drive American cities apart (New York Times)

Why tech company headquarters are now tourist attractions (CNBC)

The “Amazon effect” is flooding a struggling recycling system with cardboard (The Verge)

Malls are dying. The thriving ones are spending millions to reinvent themselves. (Washington Post)

Why shade is a mark of privilege in Los Angeles (New York Times)

  1. photo: a high-speed train in Switzerland
    Transportation

    The Case for Portland-to-Vancouver High-Speed Rail

    At the Cascadia Rail Summit outside Seattle, a fledgling scheme to bring high-speed rail from Portland to Vancouver found an enthusiastic reception.

    1. Gregory Scruggs
  2. photo: Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue
    Equity

    Thanks to New SNAP Rules, Millions May Lose Food Aid

    By tightening food stamp work requirements, the Trump administration limits states’ ability to aid high-unemployment areas. And more regulations are coming.

    1. Kriston Capps
  3. Life

    Americans Work More Than Ever, and More Than Anyone Else

    Thanks to the internet, every hour is a potential working hour.

    1. Derek Thompson
  4. An abandoned Chinese restaurant with signs advertising an African performer.
    Equity

    What the Gentrification of Baltimore's Chinatown Means

    As developers turn to Baltimore’s historical Chinatown, Ethiopian residents worry about displacement while others worry about cultural commodification.

    1. Amir Khafagy
  5. A photo-illustration of a county map of the U.S.
    Maps

    The Website That Remapped My Childhood

    I was haunted by painful memories of growing up. But when I started tracking every county I’d ever visited, I found a better way of seeing my past.

    1. Steven Higashide
