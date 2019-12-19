CityLab Daily: A Plan to Remake Downtown Brooklyn

  1. Andrew Small

Also: How racism created an elite, and a ‘memory town’ is coming to your strip mall.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Learning to share: While parts of Brooklyn are famous for their human scale and walkability, the borough’s downtown is not among them. Street designs dating back to the Robert Moses era make it difficult to get around by foot or bike. But a new plan by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, revealed exclusively to CityLab, would seek to redesign the roads.

The Fulton Mall would get expanded sidewalks and bike lanes, and to make room for them, eastbound buses would be diverted to Livingston Street. (Downtown Brooklyn Partnership)

The plan would link some already pedestrianized spaces with shared streets, known in the Netherlands as woonerfs, where vehicles can still travel but at lower speeds. By reclaiming space from cars, the reimagined urban district would make way for more trees, colorful street furniture, and new gathering places. Feast your eyes on more renderings from the proposal aimed at persuading city officials to get on board. Today on CityLab: A Plan to Remake Downtown Brooklyn for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

For Renters, a Powerful New Tool to Fight Eviction

As New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expands tenant protections, a pair of U.S. senators introduce the Eviction Crisis Act to help renters get legal help.

Kriston Capps

Does Free Transit Pay Off? This City Will Find Out

The Missouri city is the first major one in the U.S. to offer no-cost public transportation. Will a boost in subsidized mobility pay off with economic benefits?

Laura Bliss

How Can We Combat Inequality and Build a More Productive Economy?

In this interview with Jonathan Rothwell about his new book, A Republic of Equals, he explains how U.S. racism helped create elite, highly paid professions.

Richard Florida

Why a ‘Memory Town’ Is Coming to Your Local Strip Mall

Weeks after opening near San Diego, a model town for treating dementia is set to be replicated around the U.S.

Amanda Kolson Hurle

What We’re Reading

“It feels almost like prison”: the developers building homes with no natural light (The Guardian)

Philadelphia has found a zoning tool to encourage hiring people of color in construction (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Twelve states and the District of Columbia introduce a plan to cap tailpipe pollution (New York Times)

Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America (The Verge)

Stocking stuffers: 15 brilliant new books on design and cities (Curbed)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. photo: President Trump with HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
    Equity

    Trump’s Plan to Criminalize Homelessness Is Taking Shape

    As advocates and service providers brace for an executive order on homelessness, HUD Secretary Ben Carson heads to Houston.

    1. Kriston Capps
  2. Design

    Bjarke Ingels Group and WXY Reimagine Downtown Brooklyn

    The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership wants to make bold streetscape improvements akin to the recent redesign of 14th Street in Manhattan.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  3. Equity

    With New Democratic Majority, Virginia Sees a Push for Denser Housing

    Facing an affordability crisis, the state is floating an “upzoning” bill that would legalize duplex housing in any place that currently bans it.

    1. Kriston Capps
  4. photo: A man boards a bus in Kansas City, Missouri.
    Transportation

    Why Kansas City’s Free Transit Experiment Matters

    The Missouri city is the first major one in the U.S. to offer no-cost public transportation. Will a boost in subsidized mobility pay off with economic benefits?

    1. Laura Bliss
  5. Patrice A. Harris is president of the American Medical Association.
    Equity

    How Elite Professions Create Inequality

    In this interview with Jonathan Rothwell about his new book, A Republic of Equals, he explains how U.S. racism helped create elite, highly paid professions.

    1. Richard Florida
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×