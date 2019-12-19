CityLab Daily: A Plan to Remake Downtown Brooklyn

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Learning to share: While parts of Brooklyn are famous for their human scale and walkability, the borough’s downtown is not among them. Street designs dating back to the Robert Moses era make it difficult to get around by foot or bike. But a new plan by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, revealed exclusively to CityLab, would seek to redesign the roads.

The plan would link some already pedestrianized spaces with shared streets, known in the Netherlands as woonerfs, where vehicles can still travel but at lower speeds. By reclaiming space from cars, the reimagined urban district would make way for more trees, colorful street furniture, and new gathering places. Feast your eyes on more renderings from the proposal aimed at persuading city officials to get on board. Today on CityLab: A Plan to Remake Downtown Brooklyn for Pedestrians and Cyclists