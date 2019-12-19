CityLab Daily: A Plan to Remake Downtown Brooklyn

Andrew Small
Learning to share: While parts of Brooklyn are famous for their human scale and walkability, the borough’s downtown is not among them. Street designs dating back to the Robert Moses era make it difficult to get around by foot or bike. But a new plan by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, revealed exclusively to CityLab, would seek to redesign the roads.
The plan would link some already pedestrianized spaces with shared streets, known in the Netherlands as woonerfs, where vehicles can still travel but at lower speeds. By reclaiming space from cars, the reimagined urban district would make way for more trees, colorful street furniture, and new gathering places. Feast your eyes on more renderings from the proposal aimed at persuading city officials to get on board. Today on CityLab: A Plan to Remake Downtown Brooklyn for Pedestrians and Cyclists
“It feels almost like prison”: the developers building homes with no natural light (The Guardian)
Philadelphia has found a zoning tool to encourage hiring people of color in construction (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Twelve states and the District of Columbia introduce a plan to cap tailpipe pollution (New York Times)
Share Now, formerly Car2Go, is leaving North America (The Verge)
Stocking stuffers: 15 brilliant new books on design and cities (Curbed)
As advocates and service providers brace for an executive order on homelessness, HUD Secretary Ben Carson heads to Houston.
The Downtown Brooklyn Partnership wants to make bold streetscape improvements akin to the recent redesign of 14th Street in Manhattan.
Facing an affordability crisis, the state is floating an “upzoning” bill that would legalize duplex housing in any place that currently bans it.
The Missouri city is the first major one in the U.S. to offer no-cost public transportation. Will a boost in subsidized mobility pay off with economic benefits?
In this interview with Jonathan Rothwell about his new book, A Republic of Equals, he explains how U.S. racism helped create elite, highly paid professions.