CityLab Daily: Inside the Virginia Bill to Allow Denser Housing

Andrew Small
Up on the housetop: All they want for Christmas is zoning reform. With a new majority in the statehouse, Virginia Democrats are eyeing a wish list of housing bills. The proposed new measures would legalize duplexes and accessory dwelling units, and give local governments more leeway to build affordable housing, ahead of the arrival of Amazon’s second headquarters in Arlington. But rents are also rising in cities such as Richmond and Charlottesville. See how Virginia’s ideas compare to recent upzoning legislation in Minneapolis, Austin, and Seattle. Kriston Capps has the story: With New Democratic Majority, Virginia Sees a Push for Denser Housing
This weekend, Eddie Murphy reprised his classic Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood sketch on Saturday Night Live. It’s been 35 years since we’ve seen Murphy’s character, a satire of Mr. Rogers’ neighborly schtick. In this version, he sang about how New York City has changed since we last saw him: “I was gone for a bit but now I’m alright / My neighbors were all black but now they white.”After the song, Robinson gives a particularly blunt definition of “gentrification.” But we won’t spoil the joke, you can watch the full sketch here.
The French cities trying to ban public advertisements (The Guardian)
One-day deliveries are breaking our cities (Fast Company)
Science explains why we should all work shorter hours in winter (Wired)
Verizon hits goal of launching 5G in more than 30 cities (The Verge)
Black, homeless, and burdened by L.A.’s legacy of racism (New York Times)
The typical plots of holiday rom-coms involve women finding love in a make-believe small town—and getting out of the cruel big city.
Facing an affordability crisis, the state is floating an “upzoning” bill that would legalize duplex housing in any place that currently bans it.
As advocates and service providers brace for an executive order on homelessness, HUD Secretary Ben Carson heads to Houston.
The Connecticut capital has been using zoning and transit reforms to stage a downtown recovery. But there’s one big thing in the way: an aging interstate.
From CityLab’s mailbag: Here are the personal stories about how maps shaped your lives.