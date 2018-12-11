A "Virginia is for Amazon Lovers" sign at an HQ2 press conference
Virginia welcomed Amazon with open arms. Should local leaders have stepped up earlier? Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Perspective

Mayors Should Take a Stand Against a Future Amazon HQ2

Calling on federal government to regulate economic incentives is a cop-out. It’s time for America’s big cities and mayors to stand up to companies like Amazon.

In the wake of the incentives bidding war over Amazon’s HQ2 comes a new round of calls to action. Should the federal government limit or ban the reverse-Robin Hood practice of state and local governments offering taxpayer money as big corporate subsidies? The logic is simple: These bidding wars place cities and states in an unenviable prisoners’ dilemma, where they compete with incentives and have little reason to cooperate. Some say a higher level of government needs to intervene and stop the madness, as the European Union has done, but I believe there is no way the federal government would do that for us.

I am all for ending incentive insanity, but the federal level of government under Trump is even more dysfunctional than ever: American’s faith in the presidency and Congress is near record lows; Congress remains divided and dysfunctional. Since it’s not likely that the U.S. government will end this incentives race, mayors need to step up and agree to end these corporate subsidies on their own.

I understand full well the pressures which have made mayors reluctant to take the lead on limiting or banning business incentives. I personally know and respect a good deal of the progressive mayors who lead the HQ2 finalist cities. I reached out to them and other state leaders in January when I organized my HQ2 petition, or mutual non-aggression pact, calling on local leaders to stop the incentive madness and compete on merits. Most said they could not do it, because of the backlash they would receive from both local business leaders and voters. As Nathan Jensen pointed out, political leaders believe they are better off giving it their best shot and losing, rather than not entering the game at all.

Amazon played this process, and these mayors, like a proverbial fiddle. By setting an aggressive deadline for the its first-round submissions, it pressured cities to respond very quickly, setting in motion a competitive dynamic that was hard to arrest from the get-go. But now the “competition” is over, and it is plain to see that Amazon gamed them and their cities.

It’s time to hold mayors accountable and make them forge an agreement to end or limit extreme incentives, especially when more HQ2-like competitions and even bigger handouts may well be in the future. We urbanists like to point to the pragmatic, non-ideological outlook of mayors. We’d all be better off, we like to say, if only “mayors ruled the world.” They are addressing inequality, imposing new and higher minimum wages, and working hard to upgrade jobs. They are developing new strategies, like inclusionary zoning, to generate more affordable housing. They are holding the line on sanctuary cities. So why give them a pass when it comes to business incentives?

I’m not talking about just any mayors. The mayors who willingly participated in the HQ2 debacle are a veritable who’s-who of the nation’s liberal and progressive elite—the likes of Bill de Blasio (New York City), Eric Garcetti (Los Angeles), Rahm Emmanuel (Chicago), Muriel Bowser (Washington D.C.), Marty Walsh (Boston), Bill Peduto (Pittsburgh), and others—who are on record about fighting inequality and building more inclusive economies. Yet, at the same time, they are willing participants in a competition that ultimately handed over billions of taxpayer dollars to one of the world’s most successful companies and its richest man.

Participating in this game is not without political risk. Backlash is mounting, especially in progressive circles. Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has publicly denounced the deal. State Assemblyman Ron Kim plans to introduce a bill to use the billions New York would spend on Amazon’s subsidies, to repay student debt. In today’s charged political climate, handing out huge sums of corporate welfare to large companies and billionaires can be, and should be, a career ender.

Let’s hope the experience of serving as such easy marks in the HQ2 game will be a much-needed wake-up call to mayors and public officials. The odds of players—even prisoners—cooperating increase when a game is played over and over again. Seeing how the HQ2 process ended up, and realizing that the game was rigged from the start, should spur mayors to cooperate. It’s not as if these mayors are strangers, after all: they know each other and work together in groups like the U.S. Conference of Mayors. They have the personal relationships and the institutional venues needed to build such cooperation.

There is plenty of precedent for collective action. When America’s national government failed, a group of progressive American mayors stepped up to continue the fight against climate change. Across the world, nations have worked together to manage and regulate trade; even enemies come together to regulate nuclear arms. It’s time for the leading progressive mayors of the bluest cities to put an end to the insanity of economic incentives, which are wholly unnecessary and transfer a huge amount of wealth from the taxpayers to large corporations and the super-rich.

CityLab editorial fellow Claire Tran contributed research and editorial assistance to this article.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A photo of shoppers in the central textile market of downtown Jakarta.
    Design

    How Cities Design Themselves

    Urban planner Alain Bertaud’s new book, Order Without Design, argues that cities are really shaped by market forces, not visionaries.

    1. Nolan Gray
  2. Passengers line up for a bullet train at a platform in Tokyo Station.
    Transportation

    The Amazing Psychology of Japanese Train Stations

    The nation’s famed mastery of rail travel has been aided by some subtle behavioral tricks.

    1. Allan Richarz
  3. Equity

    The ‘Sweeping’ Effect of a $15-an-Hour Job Guarantee

    A new report analyzes the complicated labor market impact of a radical proposal that’s gaining traction on the left.

    1. Tanvi Misra
  4. The opulent anteroom to a ladies' restroom at the Ohio Theatre, a 1928 movie palace in Columbus, Ohio.
    Design

    The Glamorous, Sexist History of the Women’s Restroom Lounge

    Separate areas with sofas, vanities, and even writing tables used to put the “rest” in women’s restrooms. Why were these spaces built, and why did they vanish?

    1. Elizabeth Yuko
  5. A screenshot of Cambridge University’s map of murders in medieval London.
    Maps

    Mapping the Gruesome Murders of Medieval London

    Using coroners’ records from the 1300s, Cambridge researchers reveal what violence looked like in a dangerous city with little law enforcement.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Popular Now on CityLab »