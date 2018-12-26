Kenya, and especially its capital, Nairobi, has a love-hate relationship with matatus, the privately owned, colorful, loud deathtraps that form the backbone of what passes for the country’s public transport system.

Just how dependent the city is on them was dramatically demonstrated at the beginning of December when the county Governor, Mike Sonko, tried to ban them from Nairobi’s central business district (CBD). What followed was days of commuter chaos, as thousands were forced to trek to work. The public outcry that followed led to the directive being binned after only one day.

Matatus are the unholy offspring of local attempts at entrepreneuring around colonial design, and post-colonial state failure. From its founding over a century ago, Nairobi’s transport menu reflected the segregation of city itself. In the article Politics, policy and paratransit Jacqueline Klopp of Columbia University and Winnie Mitullah of Nairobi University point out that “European settlers and officials ‘planned’ the city of Nairobi around personalized transport which facilitated physical segregation in terms of mobility.” By 1928, just over two decades after it became the official capital of Kenya, the city had 5,000 cars “making it the city with the highest per capita private automobile ownership in the world.” Europeans and Asians drove. And even when the Nairobi Town Bus was inaugurated in the next decade, it was largely for their benefit.

The was little planning in place for how native Kenyans would move around. As a result, the majority of poor Africans have always walked. It wasn’t until the 1940s and 1950s that the Kenya Bus Services, which had an exclusive franchise of carrying fare paying passengers in and around Nairobi, expanded this service to cater to “the Eastern parts of the city [where Africans lived] using vehicles built on lorry chassis” according to the paper The Metamorphosis of Kenya Bus Services Limited in the Provision of Urban Transport in Nairobi by Tom Opiyo of the Department of Civil Engineering.

It was to fill this void that matatus emerged in the 1950s, providing a way for Africans to ferry goods and people from the rural areas surrounding the city to the African quarter within it. The lifting of the racist restrictions on Africans living in Nairobi following independence in 1963 sparked a massive influx into the capital and a corresponding explosion in the number of the illegal “dilapidated pirate taxis often pursued by the police” in the words of Kenda Mutongi, author of the book Matatu: A History of Popular Transportation in Nairobi. Within a decade, and despite the depredations of the state, the matatus had become firmly established and in 1973, then President Jomo Kenyatta freed them from licensing restrictions “allowing the owners to explore the limits of laissez-faire capitalism,” as Mutongi writes.

It is why we love to hate them—the cool, bad boys of the street constantly thumbing their noses at the corrupt authorities and social conventions.

From these humble beginnings, the matatu industry has grown into a behemoth, generating revenues of, according to some estimates, $2 billion annually and employing over 350,000 Kenyans. Mutongi identifies it as, “the only major business in Kenya that has continued to be almost entirely locally owned and controlled.”

More than just transport, matatus are also a cultural phenomenon, one that embodies and celebrates the creativity, determination, verve, chaos, frustration and corruption that have been the lot of Kenyans for the last 50 years. It is why we love to hate them—the cool, bad boys of the street constantly thumbing their noses at the corrupt authorities and social conventions. As Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina said, “Matatus are Nairobi and Nairobi is matatus.”