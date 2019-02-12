Cities: Don’t Fall in the Branding Trap

It’s curious that while every company tries its hardest to convince you of how much different and better it is than every other company in its industry, every city tries its hardest to convince you it’s exactly the same as every other city that’s conventionally considered cool.

Look at any piece of city marketing material, from promo videos to airline magazine ad inserts. It’s amazing how so many of them rely on the same basic ingredients: hipster coffee shops, microbreweries, bike lanes, creative-class members, startups, intimations of a fashion scene, farm-to-table restaurants, new downtown streetcars, etc.

These are all good things, mind you: things cities should be happy to have. Some of them may even be modern necessities. But you can’t help but notice how few unique things about these cities manage to come through. A video from the Greater Houston Partnership, for example, shows outdoor art, bicyclists, a live music performance, and a light-rail train going by—but nothing about oil or energy. Except for some references to the space program, little else about the incredible uniqueness of Houston comes through.

Here’s a transit-focused video Atlanta made as part of its Amazon HQ2 bid, meant to convey that the city is home to “innovation” and is “business friendly.” It likewise showcases buses and subways as its means of ground transportation, even though only about 10 percent of the city’s commuters use public transportation, and ridership has been fading in recent years. Atlanta is a quintessential car city. There’s not much in here that links to what most people would think of when “Atlanta” comes to mind, except its airport. It’s curious that they tapped more into stereotypes of Seattle and its frequent rains than they did those of their own town.

Atlanta and Houston are major cities with strong identities. They are much more than a collection of generic urban elements. Why cities with great identities and heritages of their own so seldom lead with them is something of a mystery. If you want to see great marketing videos of cities, you almost are forced to look at what private companies are doing. Look, for example, at the famous “Imported from Detroit” Chrysler Super Bowl ad with Eminem from 2011, which managed to honestly portray the decay and struggles of the city, while playing up the resolve of its residents and the city’s history as a key music center. Indeed, the ad did a much better job of selling Detroit than Chryslers.

By selling itself as a facsimile of something its not, a city ends up turning that into reality.

One exception to this identity crisis Nashville. Twenty-five years ago, city leaders could have been forgiven if they’d thought that they’d have to play down the region’s country music industry if they wanted anyone outside the region to take them seriously. Whether intentionally or not, they didn’t do that. Instead, a transformed country music—one evolved into a glitzier, poppier 21st -century version, has remained front-and-center as the city’s signature and a huge tourist draw.

Nashville has repeatedly done what other cities haven’t, which is look around for anything even semi-unique locally that they could package into yet another element of the Nashville mystique. This includes its homestyle “meat and three” restaurants and especially Nashville hot chicken. The latter regional specialty was relatively little known even to many Nashvilleans until relatively recently, as it could be found in only a few outlets serving largely the city’s black community. But, thanks to a wave of media coverage and some successful marketing efforts, today there’s even a Nashville hot chicken flavor of Pringles.