Left: A Pittsburgh cop. Right: A billboard message in Armstrong County after the acquittal of police officer Michael Rosfeld. (Left photo by Emmai Alaquiva)

Andre Perry fellow, Brookings Institution Metropolitan Policy Program

The underlying attitudes that make it OK to kill black people and that tell us to “get over it,” as the billboard read, are the same that keep white-led companies and investors from hiring and financing black talent. Few things signal that black people aren’t wanted in a local economy like police officers killing our children with impunity. Many city officials and corporate leaders, including those in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, claim they want inclusive economies, which is jargon for hiring black and brown people for high-paying jobs. But you can’t have economic inclusion without social justice; the two are inextricably linked. The criminal justice system and policing practices offer the most glaring examples of this. The profits from private prisons have come at the expense of black communities’ earning potentials. Higher incarceration rates from racially discriminatory policing have hindered black communities from gaining the skills and jobs that generate middle-class incomes. State-sanctioned murder takes black people out of economies and fosters distrust of critical government agencies among those who need them most. You can’t take a city seriously that talks about creating jobs, growing a high-tech economy, and nurturing inclusion if it’s not also addressing a racist criminal justice system. Just as the billboard is emblematic of the attitudes toward black lives, the jitney involved in the Rosfeld-Rose case is emblematic of how intertwined our social and economic lives are. Before the proliferation of Uber and Lyft, black folk who had limited employment options used the jitney service to transport folks who had limited transit options. Black folk are still driving and using jitneys for reasons similar to why Rose was killed: Black labor isn’t valued in the economy just like our lives don’t matter to police. Economic growth without inclusion is industry’s way of saying, “Get over it.”

Here’s what I mean: Based on the Brookings Institution’s latest annual Metro Monitor, Pittsburgh’s economy grew in notable ways between 2016 and 2017, the most recent years in the 2019 report. The metro ranked ninth in the nation for shared prosperity and tenth in percentage change in economic productivity, with a 2.2 percent growth rate. Living standards in metro Pittsburgh improved by 3.2 percent, the sixth best improvement in the country. However, the city ranked 75th on the inclusion index and 65th in improvements in relative poverty, with only a marginal reduction of 0.6 percent. Brookings Metro The median earnings of whites in Pittsburgh increased while the earnings of people of color decreased during the same period. The gap in earnings between whites and people of color grew by $2,703. Similarly, the relative poverty of white individuals decreased while more people of color became poor between 2016 and 2017. Out of the 100 cities studied, Pittsburgh, ranked 88th and 82nd in the racial median earnings and relative poverty gap respectively. Brookings Metro When the ten-year changes in inclusion in Pittsburgh are studied, these disparities become even greater. With a median income gap of $5,349 between whites and people of color, Pittsburgh ranks 96th among the 100 metro areas. An increase in the relative poverty gap by 5.4 percentage points, due to a decline for white and an increase for people of color, led to the city being ranked 94th in the area. The employment rate gap decreased by 1.8 points, but Pittsburgh was only ranked 48th since nearly half of the other metros showed greater degrees of improvement. Brookings Metro Though Pittsburgh has outpaced the national averages in improvements related to prosperity, stagnation and increasing gaps in well-being across racial groups highlight how people of color are being told to get over it. Cities are changing fast. Keep up with the CityLab Daily newsletter. The best way to follow issues you care about. Subscribe Loading... But black residents are not simply “getting over it.” Students walked out of their classes on Monday, March 25, to protest the acquittal of the police officer who killed Antwon Rose. A crowd of roughly 1,000 young people took to the streets of downtown Pittsburgh, chanting, “Three shots in the back, how do you justify that?” in front of city hall and the county courthouse buildings. Captains of industry as well as local elected officials should have joined them. Philanthropy helps by stewarding money to groups that help disrupt racist systems, but the reality is that we aren’t going to “non-profit” our way into an inclusive economy. How we treat people inside the workplace bares itself outside of it. Business leaders don’t need billboards to show what they think of Black families; a lack of inclusion reveals everything we already know.