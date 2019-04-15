World mayors pose for a group picture after signing the Chicago Climate Charter during the North American Climate Summit in Chicago, Illinois, December 5, 2017. Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters

Chrystie Flournoy Swiney C. Swiney is a human rights attorney, political scientist, and legal scholar. Sheila Foster Sheila Foster is a Professor of Law and Public Policy at Georgetown University.

When Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States was pulling out of the Paris Agreement —the pact between 195 nations (nearly all the world’s nations) to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions—the mayors of Paris, France, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, responded with an op-ed in the New York Times . In it, they announced that “an unprecedented alliance is emerging” among more than 7,400 cities worldwide to honor and uphold the goals of this agreement irrespective of their own country’s level of commitment. They vowed to do this not only for the citizens of their cities, but also for the citizens of “every other city in the world.” Most people don’t think of cities when thinking about international relations or international law. After all, cities are local governments and their leaders are concerned with local, not global, issues and challenges. Right? Cities are more influential in shaping global initiatives than perhaps any time than since Italy’s city-states dominated during the Renaissance. Wrong, or at best: incomplete. Cities are more involved in international policy-making, more savvy at navigating the international halls of power, more ambitious about voicing their opinions at the global level, and more influential in shaping global initiatives than perhaps at any time since Italy’s city-states dominated during the Renaissance. In 2017, around the same time as city leaders vowed to honor the Paris Agreement, more than 150 city leaders from around the world assembled in Mechelen, Belgium. Their motive: The United Nations was in the process of drafting the Global Compact on Migration (GCM) and Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). Meeting in Belgium, the city leaders drew up the Mechelen Declaration , demanding a seat at the drafting table.

The two global compacts were adopted in Marrakesh in 2018, prompting 150 mayors and city leaders to sign a second declaration calling for the full and formal recognition of the role of local authorities in the implementation, follow-up, and review of both compacts. The UN High Commissioner on Refugees enthusiastically embraced the city leaders’ declaration in a speech highlighting the necessity of working with city leaders to solve the global refugee crisis. It’s increasingly apparent that cities are no longer just places on the world atlas, or passive appendages of their state governments, but influential and independent actors in global politics . Cities’ structural powerlessness in international relations In a formal sense, cities remain structurally powerless—that is, without an official seat at the table or a platform in the current international political framework, which is built on the foundational idea that nation-states are the sole actors and policy-makers at the international level. This state-centric framework was constructed by and for states following the atrocities of World War II, when the winners of the war came together and, following a series of negotiations , created the United Nations (UN). Nations, and only nations, are permitted to fill the key positions in the UN. While a small role is granted to non-governmental organizations , that can be consulted on matters pertaining to their expertise, this same privilege is not afforded to cities, which are not mentioned even once in the UN Charter.

These three realities are giving cities newfound influence in the historically state-only institutions of global governance and law. Cities are amplifying their voices and amping up their punch by banding together and forming into city networks , such as United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), C40 , and the Global Parliament of Mayors , and allying with powerful international and regional organizations, such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the European Union. Through these networks and alliances, cities are successfully lobbying for certain policies, agendas, and programs and, in some cases, effectively gaining seats at the international policy-making table. For example, the UCLG, the largest of the city networks, with origins dating back to 1913, now holds ten of the 20 seats on the UN Advisory Committee of Local Authorities (UNACLA), an advisory body specifically established to strengthen the dialogue between the UN and local authorities from around the world in the implementation of the Habitat Agenda. And the Habitat Agenda , which is focused on improving all “human settlements,” formally incorporates a substantial role for cities in recognition of their centrality in accomplishing the agenda’s ambitious goals. Today, cities are able to participate in the UN and the international policy making process through UNACLA and the Habitat Agenda, among other vehicles, to directly participate in the shaping and implementation of global agendas.

The effect of all of this, and specifically of allowing cities to have a voice and platform in the international policy-making process, is that the importance and centrality of cities is starting to be incorporated into international instruments and agendas. Examples include: the UN Sustainable Development Goals (specifically, Goal 11 ), the Paris Climate Agreement, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UN Conference on the Environment and Development, the UN’s “New Urban Agenda,” and the UN’s Global Campaign on Urban Governance , among others. Though efforts to formalize the role of cities in international law and within the U.N. Charter have largely failed to gain momentum (for example, the World Charter on Local Self Government , which would have made cities independent subjects of international law, has languished), the reality is that cities are asserting and inserting themselves in international politics regardless and not letting the increasingly archaic international political and legal frameworks stand in their way.

We live at both an exciting and confusing moment for cities with respect to their position within international politics. They remain formally powerless under existing international law, but their economic clout, centrality to all major crises, and attractiveness to the human population have given them a new level of visibility and assertiveness at the international level. Their newfound confidence is driving them to band together into large-scale coalitions, and to ally with influential international organizations, propelling cities onto the global stage and into the center of international policy making. What is certain is that the opinions and perspectives of cities are no longer being ignored. What is less certain is whether and how the formal structures of global governance will adapt to reflect these changing realities.