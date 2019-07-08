How Gentrification by Urban Millennials Improves Public School Diversity

At the end of June, New York City public school children were dismissed for the summer break. When they return in the fall, some schools are likely to see changes in the composition of the student body as gentrifying neighborhoods become home to a more diverse population.

New York has been through many waves of gentrification, dating back to the 1960’s and 1970’s when the avant-garde of the city’s art community started setting up shop in SoHo and Tribeca. The most recent wave has been a massive migration of urban millennials into the neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens. These neighborhoods have seen an increase in swanky coffee shops, trendy restaurants, and gourmet grocery chains, but the increase in Instagram-worthy brunch spots is not the only thing that these newcomers bring with them. They have also ushered in skyrocketing rents and threats of displacement for long-term residents, especially low-income residents of color.

In New York City’s fastest gentrifying areas, such as Brooklyn and Queens, we found a substantial decrease in racial school segregation.

Many progressives who oppose gentrification also advocate the need for diverse schools, failing to see that the dreaded specter of gentrification could provide a key to the much-desired classroom diversity. Gentrification threatens to drastically decrease student enrollment by displacing families of current students, while new families choose to opt out of the public-schools entirely. However, if handled very differently, the forces of gentrification could create islands of true integration in a sea of segregation, bringing new support to neighborhood schools.

Historically, gentrification brings with it an increase in neighborhood diversity, at least temporarily. It creates pockets of economic and racial diversity that are seldom seen in the urban American landscape. However, this newfound diversity rarely seems to make its way into the local schools, and New York City is no different in this trend. Despite being considered one of the most diverse and progressive urban centers in both the country and the world, as a landmark 2014 UCLA study showed, New York is home to one of the country’s most racially segregated school systems. As a result, students of color remain segregated in schools that are under-resourced. For New York City, this has meant that millions of students over the years have been fed through a system of failing and segregated schools.