America’s Transportation History is Full of Mistakes. Let’s Not Make Another One.

Traffic on Interstate 25 outside Denver, Colorado. David Zalubowski/AP

Tiffany Chu Designer and cofounder of the transportation planning startup Remix

Public-private partnerships can create monumental change in transportation. In the early 1930s, General Motors and the American Automobile Association formed a coalition called the National Highway Users Conference. Private car ownership was still in its relative infancy, and automakers wanted to ensure that motorists had a bigger role to play in the nation’s transportation future. So the group helped convince the federal government to publicly fund a network of free high-speed roads—48,000 miles of interstate highway—to span the major cities of the United States. Hundreds of torn-apart communities and 263.6 million registered vehicles later, we continue to reap this system’s benefits and grapple with the serious consequences for equity in our cities and our environment.

But despite this progress, cars account for nearly one-fifth of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, and Americans have driven more every year since 2013. We need to do more. Partnership over prohibition As we saw in the 1930s, the private market can make a huge impact on how people get around. Too often we hear about new mobility providers clashing with cities instead of problem-solving together. For example, after a spate of fatal crashes involving cars, Atlanta banned nighttime riding of scooters and e-bikes. New York City still bans scooters, while West Hollywood received zero applicants for their dockless bikeshare program due to onerous permit requirements. In New York State, Pennsylvania, and Hawaii, outdated state laws forbid major cities from even considering pilot scooter programs. “Cities by themselves are limited in what they can do,” says technology advisor Jim Kapsis, the former policy lead at the energy efficiency company Opower (and the co-host of CityLab’s Technopolis podcast). “They could partner with private tech companies to further challenging goals.” Cities are changing fast. Keep up with the CityLab Daily newsletter. The best way to follow issues you care about. Subscribe Loading... Banning new, sustainable modes is not the answer; working beside them is. “As cities are forced to make room for innovation, they can think of it as an opportunity,” says Sarah Kaufman, associate director of the NYU Rudin Center for Transportation. What can cities do to take advantage of this opportunity? The best path is to move away from taking too restrictive of a stance, and become the facilitator and trusted coordinator of a multimodal world of transportation. Likewise, mobility companies must learn that they’re not above the rule of law: They need to embrace a collaborative, non-adversarial approach as well. The future of transportation requires us all to rethink the public-private partnership. New modes require new ways of thinking and collaborating According to Story Bellows, partner at CityFi and former head of the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics in Philadelphia, the key is to “regulate smarter and align incentives, so we can inspire cities and communities and companies to row in the same direction.” Here are a few examples of cities and tech companies that are collaborating to usher in a safer, more sustainable multimodal age: Santa Monica is using $1.1 million in dockless scooter/bike permit fees to accelerate the construction of 19 miles of green lanes, bike signal detectors, and bike racks.

In Washington, DC, Uber and Lyft shared anonymized pickup and dropoff activity data with the city to help with street design, making the case to remove 60 parking spaces and improve safety along a popular nightlife corridor.

In Oakland, Lyft partnered with the city, local nonprofit TransForm, and the Scraper Bike Team to invest $700,000 towards a free bike library, community parklets, and better bikeshare station placement.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recognized that they don’t have all of the answers for autonomous vehicles, so they developed guidance in the form of a living document that will change over time. Just as the National Highway Users Conference found, dedicated funding leads to faster implementation. In July 2019, we saw a ray of hope at the federal level: Senator Edward Markey and Representative Steve Cohen introduced the Complete Streets Act, which would require states to set aside 5 percent of federal highway funding for streets that accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists, and public transit users, not just cars and freight.

This is what a mutually beneficial public-private partnership looks like. The last time a coalition of this scale was built, transportation changed monumentally—but in a way that irreparably damaged our communities and our environment. Today, we are at the cusp again. Let’s do it better this time around.