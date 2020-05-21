How Car-Clogged Houston Could Be a Climate Policy Leader

Cyclists in Buffalo Bayou Park in downtown Houston. The Texas city has recently adopted an ambitious climate and mass transit plan. Sharon Steinmann/Bloomberg

Nolan Gray Urban planning researcher at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University

April was supposed to be a big month for Houston city planning. America’s largest unzoned city was poised to host the American Planning Association’s national convention for the first time, bringing thousands of attendees to town. Walking tours were arranged; awkward cocktail mixers were scheduled. Of course, with a global outbreak of the coronavirus, it wasn’t meant to be. Undeterred, Houston quietly adopted the Bayou City’s first citywide climate action plan on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. If city leaders can pull it off, America’s sprawling oil capital could end up teaching a lot to more traditionally green urban strongholds.

Several cities — including Buffalo, Hartford and San Francisco — have already scrapped minimum parking requirements. And in 2019, Houston itself moved to increase the number of neighborhoods it exempts from minimum parking requirements, dubbed locally as the "market-based parking" area. But most neighborhoods along the city's major new light rail lines remain subject to the requirements, potentially undercutting walkable infill development. In pursuit of less driving and more energy efficiency, the plan also calls on policymakers to rally behind infill. With the proposed "Walkable Places Ordinance" and "Transit-Oriented Development Ordinance," a blend of improved sidewalks and light design guidance could soon improve the pedestrian experience in Houston's potentially walkable nodes, reducing the incentive to drive. With minimum parking requirements gone, small patches of walkable urbanism could soon take root among some of the Sun Belt's most notorious sprawl.

Indeed, Houston’s infamous lack of zoning could end up being one of its greatest assets in pursuing climate goals. Without all of the anti-density baggage that comes with zoning — from apartment bans to an onerous approvals process — there is relatively little standing in the way of a rapidly densifying Houston and all of the environmental benefits it brings. The city has a long way to go before it becomes anyone’s idea of an environmental exemplar. But if all goes according to plan, Houston could soon rank among those cities that have scrapped out-of-date parking requirements — a group that conspicuously doesn’t include progressive stalwarts like Portland and New York City. In a city otherwise famous for its supposed lack of planning, easing up on the right rules might just turn Houston green.