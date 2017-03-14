Wilders is a player, no doubt, but American media has got the Dutch elections all twisted.

You just can’t get away from Geert Wilders right now. Browse any English-language site covering European news and you might assume that the extreme right politician, a key party leader in Wednesday’s Dutch election, is poised to take over the entire continent. Wilders has become so widely discussed and quoted—most recently by nativist controversy-hunter and Iowa Representative Steve King—that he may have unseated that actress who plays the Red Woman on “Game of Thrones” as the main Dutch person foreigners actually recognize.

Maybe this is to be expected. We live in a climate of political upheaval right now, and Wilders functions as a visually memorable bellwether for the West’s swing to the far right. Still, there’s a problem with the English-language media’s current obsession with him. Among British and American publications, the Wilders’ worries are as much a projection of domestic angst as a reflection of Dutch reality.

Something dramatic is indeed happening in Dutch politics right now. It’s just that Wilders and his party, the PVV, have far less to do with it than you might expect.

Like Dutch politics in general, this is complicated and not especially sexy. The Netherlands has a pluralist system where 12 parties (yes, 12) are currently represented in parliament; multi-party coalition governments have been the rule for over a century. Despite the chorus of worried thinkpieces, the number of buyers for Wilders’ PVV remains static in an extremely busy political marketplace. In the last poll available, the party is set to score 14 percent of the vote. That’s an improvement on their 2012 election score of 10.1 percent, but down on their 2010 showing, where they got 15.4 percent.

What the country is mainly experiencing is a game of musical chairs among the center-right and center-left. Wilders is unlikely to be accepted in any coalition, because the overwhelming majority of Dutch voters don’t want his party in power.

That still places Wilders’ party as the second largest in the Dutch parliament, three points behind the center-right VVD’s 17 percent. Wilder’s Party might feasibly even end up with more votes than the VVD. This significant position, if it plays out in actual votes tomorrow, nonetheless place it almost neck and neck with many other political contenders. Four other parties are also on course to score 10 percent or more. All of them are to the left of Wilders’ PVV (which admittedly isn’t saying much) so talk of Wilders maybe “winning the popular vote” is misleading.

That doesn’t mean that Dutch politics isn’t on course for a major upset tomorrow. It is.

That upset is actually the implosion of the once dominant center-left Labor Party. Once a pillar of Dutch social democracy, this majority partner in numerous postwar coalitions is, according to the polls, due to have its vote slashed from 24.8 percent to 7 percent tomorrow. It’s being punished for having formed a coalition government as a minority partner with the Netherlands’ current party number one, the center-right VVD. This coalition leaned too far to the right for the Labor Party’s supporters, introducing tough austerity measures that hit its working-class base. Frustrated at voting left but getting right-wing policies from their own party, supporters have fled from Labor—but not, it seems, to Wilders PVV.

The winners from the ex-Labor exodus are left-leaning parties, namely the Socialist Party and Green Left, and the centrist Democrats 66. These parties’ vote shares are likely to comfortably surpass those of the Labor Party, with the D66 currently polling at 12 percent, Green Left at 11 percent, and the Socialist Party at 10. There could still be an upset on polling day, of course, but what the country is mainly experiencing is a game of musical chairs among the center-right and center-left. Wilders is unlikely to be accepted in any coalition—or even to seek acceptance—because the overwhelming majority of Dutch voters doesn’t want the PVV in power.

So why the international obsession with Wilders? The fact that he visually embodies everyone’s idea of an extreme-right politician certainly helps. With that swooshy blond hair and those dead eyes, he looks uncannily like a grown-up version of the Hitlerite youth who sings Tomorrow Belongs To Me in Cabaret. It is also undeniable that far-right demagogues are gaining greater purchase across the world right now. We need to pay close attention to their rise, and in a post-Trumpxit world, Anglo-American readers are understandably interested in events that may mirror shifts in their own domestic politics. But fundamentally, characters like Wilders, a ghoulish figure who has been memorably described as having “a dustbin fire behind the blank eyes of his human suit” are simply interesting to discover. By contrast, reports of coalition negotiations are as exciting to read as a page of binary code.

The problem is that a false mirror is created. The monolithic two-party system in America and (until the rise of the Scottish National Party) Britain creates a mental frame to European political stories from those countries that imposes a falsely binary storyline on pluralist politics, where the extreme right wins or loses all.

We see the same phenomenon in reporting on France, where Marine Le Pen’s Front National enjoys substantial support. Len Pen’s party has often recently been portrayed as more dominant than it is because presidential election votes likely to be cast in opposition to her are divided between many candidates. France’s two-round presidential voting system means that, in the end, only one other candidate will go up against Le Pen in the second round, consolidating most of the votes against her.

Meanwhile, far-right European governments are not, in fact, on the way. That’s because they’re already here. Britain’s current migration policies are seen by some as brutal enough to render a far-right vote obsolete, while rightist governments in Poland and Hungary are attacking press freedom and what were until recently considered basic civil rights. These infringements are somewhat under the radar because, when it comes to Anglo-American scrutiny, these countries are not high on the list of Places We Are Supposed to Care About.

This confusing storytelling only gives fuel to domestic extremists who want to spread racism and division. When opportunists like Steve King cite Wilders as political inspiration, it’s pushing an assumption that the Dutchman’s is an ever-rising political voice that can no longer be ignored. The reality is that Wilders is a figure with a significant but so-far fixedly peripheral role in Dutch politics that shows no current major shift. Of course, even peripheral figures have the power to shape national debate and ruin the lives of minorities. What we shouldn’t do let our fears about oh-so-fascinating fascism invite them onto a privileged media podium created not by their popularity, but by our fears.