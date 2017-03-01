This Month in Urbanism: March 2017

A sampling of city-focused events around the world. This month: bikes, land, water and mayors.

March 1

TALK SECRETS WITH US: CityLab is hosting its first New York HappyHourLab event. Senior Associate Editor Jessica Leigh Hester will talk with Geoff Manaugh, author of BLDGBLOG and A Burglar’s Guide to the City, about “secret spaces and ways of looking at and interacting with the built environment.” Follow along with #HappyHourLab. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Bedford, 110 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

THE SANCTUARY CITY THAT NEVER SLEEPS: Tenement Museum will host New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito; Mayor’s Office of Immigration Affairs Commissioner Nisha Agarwal; and Eleanor Pelta, former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association for a panel discussion on the challenges that lie ahead for New York as it upholds its commitment to protecting New Yorkers without legal documentation. At NYC: A Sanctuary City, they’ll talk about “what it means to be a sanctuary city and how the city can support and protect immigrant rights during a Trump administration.” 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard Street, New York, NY

March 1-3

BIG IDEAS: The UN SDG Action Campaign, supported by the federal government of Germany, is convening what it calls the world’s first “playable policy conference. ”At the Global Festival of Ideas for Sustainable Development in Bonn, Germany, “delegates will explore different ways of collaborating across sectors, test the unknown by trialling new ideas in a safe space, and ultimately find a new perspective on established ways of working” on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Watch online here starting March 1. World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB), Bonn, Germany

March 6-9

TWO WHEELS, BIG DREAMS: The League of American Bicyclists is calling on bike advocates to unite their voices at the National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C. The focus “will be on regional planning, national and local messaging, and the road map of our work together in advancing the bicycling movement.” Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown, 999 9th St. NW, Washington, DC

March 7

RETHINKING EUROPE: EUROCITIES will host the Mayor’s Summit on the Future of Europe in Brussels to address the rise of Europskeptisism and populism, asking “Where is the society of tolerance and respect envisaged by the post-war generation? How have citizens become so disconnected with politics? What can be done to forge a different path that delivers jobs and security to all?” Mayors from 16 cities across Europe will gather to present “examples of good practice to European officials” and show “how working with citizens can engage them in a positive political process.” The event is invite only, but you can participate in the discussion with #cities4Europe and follow on @EUROCITIEStweet.

March 15

WOMEN AT THE HELM: C40 Cities is hosting the Women4Climate conference in New York. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will headline the half-day event bringing together “a unique cross-section of powerful women”—mayors from around the world, NGO leaders, and up-and-coming organizers—“to advance a shared agenda that spans education, innovation, and economic equality and will highlight the critical role of women and women leaders in the fight against climate change and air pollution.” By invitation only, contact media@c40.org for more information. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a press conference at 11:30 AM. Columbia University, New York, NY

March 20-24

THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND: The World Bank is hosting the 2017 Land and Poverty Conference in Washington, D.C. The focus this year is on an evidence-based approach to responsible land governance. Registration is closed, but you can follow along with #LandConf2017. March 20-24 at 1818 H Street, NW Washington, D.C.

March 22-24

ON WORLD WATER DAY: Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality is collaborating with ICLEI–Local Governments for Sustainability Africa Secretariat to host the Local Climate Solutions for Africa 2017 Congress. This year’s installation in the congress series will address the water and sanitation needs of Africa’s rapidly growing urban population. Local and sub-national authorities will come together with scientists, business and industry leaders, technical experts, investors, and others to “connect Africa’s urban development challenges related to water and climate resilience with solutions and new opportunities for access to finance & technology, inclusivity through design and building more resilient urban communities.” The Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Boksburg, South Africa