Lab Report: Is London Lost in Brexit Britain?

London’s future: The “capital of the world” now finds itself at a crossroads, with the post-Brexit reality shaking up its globalist values. (New York Times)

Modern London thrives on the idea that one city can be a global melting pot, a global trading house, a global media machine and a place where everyone tolerates everyone else, mostly. The thought is that being connected to the rest of the world is something to celebrate. But what happens to London when that idea unexpectedly falls away? London lost? Not in the slightest, say those who voted for Britain to leave the European Union. They say that London is reclaimed.

Affordable Dallas: Evicted author—and now Pulitzer Prize winner—Matthew Desmond talks with Dallas News about the city’s high rents and his broader advocacy for locally funded housing vouchers.

The gondola gimmick: Yes, Medellín, Colombia has a tremendously successful gondola system, but Streetsblog takes issue with U.S. cities (including D.C., Austin, and now Cleveland) going after the trend to media fawning. Are gondolas just flashy distractions from bigger transit problems?

Free tuition: The proposal to give middle-class households access to free college tuition in New York has earned both praise and scrutiny, with some questioning a requirement for students to remain in-state after their education. Meanwhile, California wonders when it will follow suit with the progressive idea. (Inside Higher Ed, San Diego Union-Tribune)

Philly’s shot in the arm: New home building has increased by 376 percent in Philadelphia since a tax abatement for builders took effect in 2000, adding a flood of revenue to city coffers. (Philadelphia Mag)

Car-free across the world: Curbed rounds up examples from 15 international cities working to get people out of their cars, cut down emissions, and encourage alternative transportation.