Lab Report: Texas Opens a New Battlefront on Sanctuary Cities

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Texas slaps sanctuaries: The Texas House, after 15-plus hours of heated debate, approved a strict ban on sanctuary cities that could allow the state to block funding from local governments in defiance. Texas would also be the first state where police officials could face criminal charges for not enforcing immigration law. (AP)

Sheriffs warn the bill could make their jobs harder if immigrant communities—including crime victims and witnesses—fear the police. "Today we've made real that fear," said Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat. Many of his colleagues decried what they called a "show me your papers law."

Sorry, tenants: A yearlong investigation by The Baltimore Sun finds that the city’s housing court—the first in the nation when it started 70 years ago—has routinely worked against tenants, while failing to hold landlords accountable for ensuring minimum habitability.

HUDwinked: Houston plans to rescind housing vouchers from about 900 families in response to directives from the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development that cast uncertainty over funding. (Houston Chronicle)

See also: Ben Carson looks to the private sector to meet HUD’s goals. (AP)

On the move: Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has launched a “legacy-defining” campaign to get voters on board with a $6 billion transit vision that would start with light rail in East Nashville’s Gallatin Pike. (The Tennessean)

Get connected: The Knight Foundation is spreading $1.2 million across six cities, including Miami and Detroit, to advance “thoughtful and responsible” smart city technologies. (Next City)

Who’s happy now?: A two-year Tufts study gauged happiness levels in eight U.S. cities by analyzing tweets, finding the most positivity in Indianapolis and the least in Newark, New Jersey. (Tufts Now)