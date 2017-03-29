Lab Report: How Will Amtrak Fix Penn Station?

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Expect delays: Amid a string of safety and maintenance issues, Amtrak is considering closing tracks at New York’s Penn Station for an extended period of time. That could mean massive disruptions for commuters in and around New York City. (New York Times)

Uneasy feeling: At the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots, a poll finds 6 out of 10 Angelenos believe that another civil disturbance is likely—with young adults who didn’t experience the 1992 events more likely to feel that way. (Los Angeles Times)

Housing chill: Trump's proposal to slash corporate tax rates has turned some investors away from low-income housing tax credits—the key to financing nearly every affordable housing project in the nation. (Stateline)

Back down to earth: With headlines clamoring over Uber’s flying car conference in Dallas, Streetsblog points to the flaws of prioritizing speedy private transportation—but concludes that cities are realistically nowhere near to “becoming dystopias in which we hop in an airplane to get a gallon of milk.”

“Tampreneurs”? Tampa, Florida, is ranking hot these days as a relocation option for Millennials and a hub for startups, a shift Forbes attributes to factors like pleasant climate, low crime, and the city’s visionary mayor.

Predict this: With all the hype around “predictive policing” as a way to prevent crime, a wry take from The New Inquiry might open some eyes: an interactive map tracking “white collar crime risk zones.” (Look out, Manhattan.)

The urban lens:

Sidewalk poem in St Paul, MN, spotted while jogging. #citylabontheground A post shared by panda paws (@tofukiller) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:06am PDT