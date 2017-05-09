A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Immigration battlefront: Houston has bucked its historic trends to become the most racially and ethnically diverse major city in the U.S.—and now, a major political stage for immigration reform as Texas goes hard on sanctuary cities. The L.A. Times reports:

The story of how [the] city turned from a town of oil industry roughnecks and white blue-collar workers into a major political centrifuge for immigration reform, demographic analysts say, is nothing less than the story of the American city of the future.

Affordability crisis: A New York Times Magazine profile of U.S. families suffering from the burden of housing costs points to an entitlement in the tax code (the “MID” in wonk-speak) as perpetuating the worst shortage of affordable housing the nation has seen in generations.

Sidewalk Labs Toronto: Google’s urban innovation unit has applied to develop a 12-acre strip of downtown Toronto, seemingly fitting with the company’s goal to build a little “high-tech city” from the ground up. (Bloomberg)

No more games: The narrow L.A. vs. Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics reveals the stark reality that fewer cities are even bothering to compete for hosting duties. The leader of the grassroots “No Boston Olympics” movement explains why. (Washington Post)

Mayor’s race: If Atlanta elects its first white mayor in 44 years—a distinct possibility in the next election—it would be joining a trend of big cities that have recently done so after decades of black leadership. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

The urban lens: