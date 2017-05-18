Lab Report: Pittsburgh Sours on Uber

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

A worn-out welcome: The city rolled out the red carpet as a host to Uber’s driverless car experiments, but nine months later its mayor and residents have built up a list of grievances with the public-private partnership. The New York Times reports:

Among Uber’s perceived transgressions: The company began charging for driverless rides that were initially pitched as free. It also withdrew support from Pittsburgh’s application for a $50 million federal grant to revamp transportation. And it has not created the jobs it proposed in a struggling neighborhood that houses its autonomous car testing track.

Ford’s AV chief takes over: Ford announced Monday morning that it’s replacing CEO Mark Fields, who has faced criticism for deteriorating financial results and lags in driverless car tech. The new chief is Jim Hackett, who oversees the Ford subsidiary working on autonomous cars. (New York Times)

Revamping the NAACP: After ousting its president Friday, the African-American advocacy group rethinks its future as other civil rights groups like the ACLU and Black Lives Matter have risen to greater prominence battling Trump. (The L.A. Times)

Housing cuts: A draft budget for HUD obtained by Politico shows deep cuts in affordable housing and community development programs, with greater emphasis on local governments and the private sector.

Census crisis: A Bloomberg View column looks the importance of data reliability for voting counts across the country, as the U.S. Census faces threats with funding woes, top-level turnover, and the Trump administration.

Affordable BeltLine: With home prices soaring along Atlanta’s BeltLine, city officials are working on different strategies to get hundreds of affordable housing units in the pipeline. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Frank Lloyd Wright’s legacy: As the architect’s 150th birthday celebration approaches along with a MOMA retrospective, The Guardian looks at some troubling aspects of his personality—e.g. fraud and exploitation—along with his genius.

The urban lens:

Share your city scenes on Instagram with #citylabontheground