Lab Report: The NRA's Appeal to Minorities

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Gun rights matter: The NRA sees a chance to grow its membership as more minorities buy guns for self-defense, though its annual conference in majority-black Atlanta revealed some issues in meshing the group’s conservative politics and “good old boy” image with Democratic-leaning voters. Politico Magazine reports:

Georgia GOP minority engagement director Leo Smith, who is black and works with the NRA, says minority-driven ads have been the start of a long-term diversity commitment. “I foresee the NRA doing more,” he said. … Smith organized a 100-person minority engagement dinner at the Omni Hotel [where he] said “sentiments that ‘all lives matter,’ ‘black lives matter,’ that ‘black guns matter,’ were expressed by leadership.”

End of the line: Bridj, a Boston transit startup that brought Uber principles to commuter vans in four cities, abruptly shut down this weekend after financing talks fell through with a major car company. (Boston Biz Journal)

Cuomo’s chance: The New York Times says the opportunity to fix Penn Station is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s moment to define his legacy, as long as he goes more ambitious than the cosmetic changes now planned.

May Day, May Day: Thousands of demonstrators in cities across the country are expected to hit the streets for the protest day that normally highlights workers’ rights, but this year folds in opposition to Trump policies, including immigration. (USA Today)

Fairbnb: Following reports of racist incidents with Airbnb, California homeowners who use the company to rent out properties could be subject to fair housing investigations due to a new agreement with the state’s housing department. (Housing Wire)

Michelle Obama’s call to architects: In her first public appearance since leaving the White House, Obama called on U.S. architects to work on efforts that benefit low-income urban areas, saying, “If we’re going to have cities, then we have to invest.” (Dezeen)

The urban lens: