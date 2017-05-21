Lab Report: Slashing the Safety Net

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Cut here: The budget President Trump introduces today proposes contracting federal spending by $3.6 trillion over 10 years, including $1 trillion in cuts for safety-net programs like Medicaid and food assistance. One key theme is requiring low-income Americans to work in order to qualify for welfare programs. The Washington Post reports:

The budget, in its deeply conservative framework, risks alarming some of the president’s supporters. … But a White House official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Trump saw the shrinking of the “welfare state” as a necessary component of his nationalist, working-class appeal and part of his pledge to “drain the swamp.”

Easing on sanctuaries: The Trump administration apparently won’t go after so-called sanctuary cities as harshly as it originally stated. A new memo from Attorney General Jeff Sessions limits the financial consequences for cities and counties that don’t comply with federal immigration enforcement, though it leaves the Justice Department’s powers open-ended. (Los Angeles Times)

Back on track: After months of delays, the feds made a major reversal to grant $647 million toward electrifying Caltrain tracks—which will nearly double capacity for the overburdened 51-mile Bay Area commuter route. (Mercury News)

Growing out, not up: That’s the prevailing trend for U.S. cities, as limited housing supply drives people to sprawl out in the suburbs. But a New York Times analysis also points to some outliers, including dense metro areas like Seattle that are becoming more urban.

DIY bike intervention: Boston volunteers have installed large black-and-white comic cutouts along bike lanes, prodding City Hall for safety improvements. The lead architect says he was motivated after hearing the mayor cast blame toward pedestrians and cyclists in car crashes. (Streetsblog)

Sounds of the city: Planners are starting to give more consideration to acoustics when designing urban projects, as seen in efforts in Switzerland to avoid after-the-fact noise reductions. (World Crunch)

The urban lens:

Share your city scenes on Instagram with #citylabontheground