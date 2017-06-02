Ads are being blocked

A Tweet-by-Tweet Guide to 'A Death Sentence for Planet Earth'

Mayors, governors, scientists, and businesses are slapping on game faces after Trump’s Paris swerve.

President Trump speaks at the White House
Reactions heated up after President Trump announced that the U.S. would pull out of the Paris Agreement. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

You knew it was coming. Yet President Trump’s decision Thursday to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord was a gut-punch for many. With the world’s second-biggest emitter untethered from the global pact to keep atmospheric warming to 2 degrees Celsius, signed by 195 nations, the outlook for Earth looks significantly darker.  

The reaction was fierce. Dozens of mayors and governors pledged to double down on efforts to reduce emissions as they denigrated the president’s decision. Global leaders re-avowed their climate commitments, as did business executives, scientists, and citizens. The New York Daily News busted out a withering retake of an iconic front page; some female coal miners shook their heads; and anyone who’s ever heard of Pittsburgh (the city Trump cited as a beneficiary of his decision, stating, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”) said, oh, hell no. Protests erupted all over the country.

Meanwhile, the foreboding backdrop for Trump’s climate swerve: a cleaving ice shelf, two key federal disaster agencies running rudderless, and oil prices running amuck. Here’s our round-up of Twitter’s most telling Paris reactions.

Wait, what just happened?

For some perspective,

Global leaders, such as the EU’s commissioner for climate, responded swiftly and strongly:

Mayors chest-bumped and threw on game faces:

Speaking of "Pittsburgh and Paris," that was a poor rhetorical choice by Trump:

State governors allied to formally uphold Paris commitments (so did a host of cities, universities, and companies):

There are legitimate critiques of the urban “resistance,” though:

Also, this fellow is correct: cities aren’t known for having deep reserves of climate-fighting cash on hand:

California Governor Jerry Brown will be America’s de facto climate leader, as he has been since January:

Meanwhile, the Eastern Seaboard is in store for a tumultuous hurricane season:

Antarctica’s ice shelves turned a frightening corner:

And crude oil prices are falling:

Whose idea was this? Well, it was pushed by these senators with deep ties to the fossil fuel industry:

Probably didn’t help that Trump lacks science advisors:

Or maybe it’s as simple as this:

Actions spark reactions. A new era in climate action may be in store:

