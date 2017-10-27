Lab Report: Should Cities Help Opioid Addicts Inject Their Drugs?

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Opioid antidote? As President Trump now officially declares the opioid epidemic a national emergency, several U.S. cities are exploring a controversial fix that’s already popular in Europe and Canada: supervised-consumption facilities, which allow addicts to inject their opiates in controlled settings with health and addiction specialists on hand. So far the U.S. doesn’t have a single such facility in operation, but political support is already full-throated in Seattle and Ithaca, The Nation reports:

“I would like to see it within a year, and I don’t think that that is crazy,” says Gwen Wilkinson, a former district attorney and [Ithaca’s] interim drug-policy coordinator. “I am speaking from my point of view, but from the rooms that I have been in, I think it is not outside the realm of plausibility that we could have a [supervised-injection facility] up and running within a year in Ithaca.” This doesn’t mean it has been an easy sell. Despite the enthusiasm of top local officials, there are still people—from law enforcement groups to the county government to members of the general public—who look askance or outright oppose the idea.

“Feminizing” the Catalan crisis: As the independence debate roils in Spain, Barcelona Mayor Ada Coula—the first woman to hold that office—is calling for “lower testosterone,” by which she means dropping the threats and bullish rhetoric and finding space for measured dialogue. (PRI)