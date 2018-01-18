CityLab Daily: Amazon's HQ2 Shortlist

Also today: The world’s first minister of loneliness, and building a binational bikeshare.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
What We’re Following:
The first cut is the cheapest: Ah yes, Amazon has announced its first elimination round in the HQ2 city tournament, squeezing the list of 238 city applicants down to a not-so-short list of 20. The finalists range from Los Angeles to Boston, reaching as far south as Miami to as far north as Toronto. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the developing story, and she notes that the list of mostly large cities clusters along the east coast, with multiple bids near New York and Washington, D.C.
Dig deeper:
-
Free land, free money: Here’s just how far some cities are (or were) willing to go to get Amazon.
-
Catch up on KUOW’s Prime(d) podcast, in partnership with CityLab, about Amazon’s effect on Seattle. And don’t miss these written takeaways from the show’s hosts: Carolyn Adolph writes how HQ2 broke Seattle’s heart, and Joshua Nichols gives some advice for whoever wins the sweepstakes.
-
Cities’ quest to woo Amazon highlights the long-term problems they’ve been putting off for too long. (WSJ)
-
Why the world’s biggest tech companies depend on cities.
HQ2, Apple? If you didn’t make it in the Amazon league, there actually might be a next time. Apple announced Wednesday that it, too, will build a second headquarters.
Duly corrected: Yesterday we mistakenly used the wrong pronoun when referring to San Francisco’s interim mayor London Breed, who is female. Many thanks to the readers who caught the error.
More on CityLab
Going Up
This mesmerizing time-lapse video captures three years of growth in Seattle, as seen from the Space Needle.
What We’re Reading
What is a city street and what will it become? (New York Magazine)
Travis Kalanick’s departure from Uber was weirder and darker than you thought (Bloomberg)
Why cities that definitely get snow are still bewildered by it (Popular Science)
Apparently Helsinki can’t get enough of this civic participation board game (Bloomberg Cities)
A history of Riker’s Island: a jail to end all jails and a city in itself (Urban Omnibus)
Trump’s “demolition derby” on Obama’s criminal justice legacy (The Marshall Project)
Hey CityLab fans: Spread the word! Forward today’s edition to a friend who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe to our newsletters. And we want to hear from you, too: Send your comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com. Thanks!