CityLab Daily: Not Exactly Building Bridges

Also today: “Things are not OK,” San Juan’s mayor says, and a utopian town demolishes its own history.

What We’re Following

Bridge to go where?: America’s roads, bridges, and railways got the expected shoutout in last night’s State of the Union address, but President Trump glossed over any details for his plans to build and repair them. Traditionally, infrastructure packages have been a way to build bridges—real ones and political ones—but the possible plans we’ve seen so far “do not resemble olive branches” to cities, CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes.

‘Things are not OK’: CityLab’s Tanvi Misra spoke with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who attended Tuesday’s address to remind the country about the lacking hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. While many residents are still having trouble accessing food, water, and electricity, the federal government has left Puerto Rico at a disadvantage in rebuilding. “My job as a mayor is not to make people comfortable,” Cruz said about her criticism of Trump. “My job as the mayor is to fight for what is fair.”