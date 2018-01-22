CityLab Daily: Should Transit Agencies Panic?

  1. Andrew Small

Also today: The HQ2 tea leaves, and congestion pricing for New York City.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

With the late-breaking news that the federal government shutdown is headed toward its conclusion, we can turn our attention to… infrastructure week?

Should transit agencies panic?: With seemingly endless innovations in the transportation sphere, there’s a tendency to prophesize how technology will one day make “transit monopolies” obsolete. That’s going overboard, transit consultant Jarrett Walker writes for CityLab, and he warns public agencies against believing the doomsday hype about disruption.

HQ2 tea leaves: Brookings looks into the transportation and housing needs of the 20 cities left in Amazon’s search for its second headquarters. Also: The Penn Institute for Urban Research has 11 urban experts weigh in on the $5 billion question: Will cities win or lose with HQ2? CityLab will be digging into some of these findings and arguments in the coming days.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Does Segregation Beget Segregation?

Two poverty researchers discuss about the social forces reinforcing the cycle of segregation.

Dwyer Gunn

Could Congestion Pricing Finally Work for New York City?

A fee-based plan may be the only hope for the city’s costly transportation crisis.

Laura Bliss

More Bike Lanes Could Save up to 10,000 Lives a Year in Europe

A study of 167 European cities lays out the positive effects—and limits—of investing in more cycling infrastructure.

Feargus O'Sullivan

How Toronto Turned an Airport Rail Failure Into a Commuter Asset

The Union Pearson Express launched with expensive rides and low ridership. Now, with fares slashed in half and a light rail connection in the works, it’s a legitimate transit alternative for workers.

Chris Bateman

The Psychology of Boston's Snow Parking Wars

In Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia, an informal code allows residents to claim a parking space shoveling it out. But the practice is often at odds both with the law and with the mores of changing neighborhoods.

Steve Holt

The Ghosts of Urban Renewal

Illustrated text from "Even the Dead Could Not Stay"
Caption

Long before Roanoke, Virginia, experienced its downtown revival, a 1950s urban renewal project uprooted the city’s black residents. In an illustrated story for CityLab, Martha Park explains that the scars of that removal are still there.

What We’re Reading

Photos from the Women’s March rallies in cities around the globe (New York Times)

The potential pitfalls of electric cars (Wired)

Apple and Google reroute San Francisco shuttle buses after attacks (Fortune)

Don’t blame robots for Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

How much warmer was your city in 2017? (New York Times)

Hey CityLab fans: Spread the word! Forward today’s edition to a friend who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe to our newsletters. And we want to hear from you, too: Send your comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A tow truck operator hooks up a damaged bus in 2011 in New York.
    POV

    Should Transit Agencies Panic?

    Many predict that new technology will doom public transportation. They’re wrong.  

    1. Jarrett Walker
  2. Orange traffic cones save parking spaces on a neighborhood street in South Boston.
    Life

    The Psychology of Boston's Snow Parking Wars

    In Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia, an informal code allows residents to claim a parking space after shoveling it out. But the practice is often at odds both with the law and with the mores of changing neighborhoods.

    1. Steve Holt
  3. Life

    The 7 Stages of Amazon HQ2 Grief

    For boosters and residents in the many cities left behind in the HQ2 sweepstakes, it was a day of sadness, anger, regret, and tweeting.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
    2. Alastair Boone
  4. Equity

    Where Amazon HQ2 Could Worsen Affordability the Most

    Some of the cities dubbed finalists in Amazon’s headquarters search are likely to see a greater strain on their housing market, a new analysis finds.

    1. Tanvi Misra
  5. Equity

    Even the Dead Could Not Stay

    An illustrated history of urban renewal in Roanoke, Virginia.

    1. Martha Park
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content