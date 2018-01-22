Also today: The HQ2 tea leaves, and congestion pricing for New York City.

***

What We’re Following

With the late-breaking news that the federal government shutdown is headed toward its conclusion, we can turn our attention to… infrastructure week?

Should transit agencies panic?: With seemingly endless innovations in the transportation sphere, there’s a tendency to prophesize how technology will one day make “transit monopolies” obsolete. That’s going overboard, transit consultant Jarrett Walker writes for CityLab, and he warns public agencies against believing the doomsday hype about disruption.

HQ2 tea leaves: Brookings looks into the transportation and housing needs of the 20 cities left in Amazon’s search for its second headquarters. Also: The Penn Institute for Urban Research has 11 urban experts weigh in on the $5 billion question: Will cities win or lose with HQ2? CityLab will be digging into some of these findings and arguments in the coming days.