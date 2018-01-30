CityLab Daily: The Ultimate Guide to Amazon's HQ2 Hunger Games

Also today: The case for reforming rent control, and the imperfect science of mapping the flu.

What We’re Following

State of the Amazon: As Amazon winnows down its HQ2 wishlist, it’s hard to keep track of what each of the 20 remaining cities has going for it. Weighing the pros and cons of the finalists’ urban amenities, potential locations, and tax incentives, CityLab’s Sarah Holder offers up the ultimate guide to the HQ2 Hunger Games.

Also: Our roundtable of urbanists weighs in on how to deal with the rampant Amazon HQ2 bidding war.

Under control: Arguments about rent control can frame it in a vacuum, with drawbacks and benefits too neatly organized. But the consequences of putting limits on rent increases might be messier than we think, a new study finds. In fact, a San Francisco policy to help low-income tenants in the short-term may have hurt regional affordability in the long-term.

Programming note: We'll be watching tonight's State of the Union address with our infrastructure bingo cards in hand ("Who's got potholes in column G?").