CityLab Daily: The Ultimate Guide to Amazon's HQ2 Hunger Games

  1. Andrew Small

Also today: The case for reforming rent control, and the imperfect science of mapping the flu.

What We’re Following

State of the Amazon: As Amazon winnows down its HQ2 wishlist, it’s hard to keep track of what each of the 20 remaining cities has going for it. Weighing the pros and cons of the finalists’ urban amenities, potential locations, and tax incentives, CityLab’s Sarah Holder offers up the ultimate guide to the HQ2 Hunger Games.

Under control: Arguments about rent control can frame it in a vacuum, with drawbacks and benefits too neatly organized. But the consequences of putting limits on rent increases might be messier than we think, a new study finds. In fact, a San Francisco policy to help low-income tenants in the short-term may have hurt regional affordability in the long-term.

Programming note: We’ll be watching tonight’s State of the Union address with our infrastructure bingo cards in hand (“Who’s got potholes in column G?”). As you’re watching, send your thoughts and questions to hello@citylab.com and we’ll consider them in our coverage.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Imperfect Science of Mapping the Flu

As influenza rages across the U.S., scientists labor to develop better health surveillance techniques.

Laura Bliss

Mapping Where Automation Will Replace Britain's Jobs

A new report suggests northern cities will see major job losses—unless Britain acts fast.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Hello, Your Court Date Is Tomorrow

Texting people reminders makes them more likely to show up for court, according to a pilot program in New York City.

Teresa Mathew

Worrying About the Rent Is Making People Sick

New research finds that housing instability can affect the mental and physical health of family members of all ages.

Candace Butera

Can Libraries Save the Local News?

As small-town media outlets wither, some libraries are stepping in.

David Beard

Chart of the Day

Speaking of the State of the Union, you’ll likely to hear a lot about jobs tonight. And as you do, consider this chart of state job growth from 2014 to 2017.

A chart of 2017 job growth from @WSJecon

The Wall Street Journal reports that both red states and blue states saw economic gains in 2017 for the first time in a while. Still, it’s a relatively small shift in the overall “great divergence” we’ve seen in the economy.

What We’re Reading

How politics is failing mass transit (Democracy)

The free research that losing HQ2 bids did for Amazon (New York Times)

After the Grenfell fire, removed cladding has left London flats frigid (Vice)

Inspecting Philadelphia’s “sneckdowns” (99 Percent Invisible)

Mayors and the #MeToo movement (Route Fifty)

Hey CityLab fans: Spread the word! Forward today’s edition to a friend who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. And we want to hear from you, too: Send your comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A black elementary student raises his hand in a majority black classroom.
    Life

    When White Parents Won't Integrate Public Schools

    Can a grassroots movement succeed where policy has failed?  

    1. Mimi Kirk
  2. Life

    HQ2 Hunger Games: Meet Your Tributes

    With 20 cities left competing for Amazon, cities are angling to offer more than ever for 50,000 jobs. Here’s your ultimate reference for every city.

    1. Sarah Holder
  3. Equity

    Rent Control: a Reckoning

    The eventual drawbacks of rent restriction policies appear to outweigh the benefits to low-income individuals. So, is it time to reform them?

    1. Tanvi Misra
  4. A construction worker inside the 86th Street cavern of the Second Avenue Subway tunnel in 2014
    Transportation

    Why It's So Expensive to Build Urban Rail in the U.S.

    It’s not just the Second Avenue Subway: Nearly all urban rail projects in the U.S. cost much more than their European counterparts.

    1. Alon Levy
  5. POV

    What to Do About HQ2

    Ask any of these urban and economic policy experts, they’ll tell you the escalating bidding war to court Amazon HQ2 is dangerous. They have different ideas about what to do about it.

    1. CityLab Roundtable
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content