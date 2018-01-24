CityLab Daily: What You Won't Find in Trump's Infrastructure Plan

Donald Trump is pictured.
Leaky cauldron: The draft infrastructure plan acquired by Axios on Monday has yet to be verified by the White House. But if it’s to be believed, it doesn’t do much to satisfy anyone who’s looking for details, CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes. There are no dollar amounts tied to each part of the long-promised trillion-dollar plan, and all signs point to an emphasis on how much money cities can bring to the negotiating table.

Questionable: The Justice Department’s request to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census could shift political power further away from cities, the Washington Post reports. Advocates for Hispanic communities say the question seeks to undercount undocumented immigrants. Poor census data could not only limit urban electoral representation, it could also alter federal funding formulas that factor in noncitizens. CityLab context: Over 60 percent of undocumented immigrants live in just 20 metropolitan areas. And is the 2020 Census doomed?

An elite gathering: Not Davos! The U.S. Conference of Mayors kicks off its 86th winter meeting today in Washington, D.C., and a group of mayors is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House this afternoon.

Map of the Day

CNBC map of closing Toys R Us stores.
(CNBC)

Ah, Toys Were Us. The company announced Tuesday that it plans to close about 180 stores around the country. CNBC mapped where stores are set to close by April. CityLab context: If your city has some empty stores and malls sitting around, consider it a unique opportunity to build new, productive community spaces.

