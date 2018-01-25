CityLab Daily: What's Killing Homeownership

Also today: Mayors skip Trump’s meeting, and the perils of diagnosing modernists.

What We’re Following

Invitation declined: President Donald Trump’s meeting with mayors lacked some of the biggest players in the game. New York’s Bill de Blasio, Los Angeles’s Eric Garcetti, and New Orleans’s Mitch Landrieu were among the prominent mayors who ditched Wednesday’s White House meeting after the Justice Department threatened (yet again) to crack down on jurisdictions with sanctuary policies for undocumented immigrants. The dozens who did show up got an earful from Trump about immigration, CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports. The meeting was supposed to be about infrastructure.

CityLab’s Tanvi Misra explains how the DOJ is broadening its attack on sanctuary cities, and why experts say it’s just a fishing expedition.

We’re toast: Millennials just aren’t buying houses like young people used to, but don’t blame avocados. The real problem is student debt.

CityLab Daily is written by Andrew Small.