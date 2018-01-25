CityLab Daily: What's Killing Homeownership

Invitation declined: President Donald Trump’s meeting with mayors lacked some of the biggest players in the game. New York’s Bill de Blasio, Los Angeles’s Eric Garcetti, and New Orleans’s Mitch Landrieu were among the prominent mayors who ditched Wednesday’s White House meeting after the Justice Department threatened (yet again) to crack down on jurisdictions with sanctuary policies for undocumented immigrants. The dozens who did show up got an earful from Trump about immigration, CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports. The meeting was supposed to be about infrastructure.

We’re toast: Millennials just aren’t buying houses like young people used to, but don’t blame avocados. The real problem is student debt.

The Perils of Diagnosing Modernists

Two researchers recently suggested that autism and post-traumatic stress disorder led to the minimalist stylings of Le Corbusier and Walter Gropius. Their questions and tools are useful, but there’s danger in mistaking one piece of a puzzle for its entirety.

Darran Anderson

America's Polarization Threatens to Undo Us

More and more, the geography of the U.S. is one of winners versus losers—but the populist backlash puts our future at risk.

Richard Florida

The Great Migration: The First Moving-to-Opportunity Project

Did black migrants from the South put their children in a better economic position? A new study provides some answers.

Brentin Mock

Rediscovered: 250 Missing Feet of the Berlin Wall

A historian just revealed a large section of the former east-west barrier hidden away in the woods.

Feargus O'Sullivan

To Care for Aging Bridges, Minnesota Taps the Power of Drones

To ward off infrastructure disaster, state engineers are experimenting with a new technology.

Laura Bliss

Seoul's Answer to a Pollution Crisis: Free Public Transit

It’s a costly move that has only produced meager results in other cities. Could it bring real change to South Korea’s smog-choked capital?

Linda Poon

