CityLab Daily: Where Amazon HQ2 Could Worsen Affordability the Most

Also today: The tide turns against partisan gerrymandering, and U.S road safety laws fall behind.

What We’re Following

Mind your ‘manders: Pennsylvania’s congressional map is going back to the drawing board after the state’s supreme court ruled the current map skews too heavily in favor of Republicans. With a handful of these cases in court this year, it’s time to ask: Has the tide turned against partisan gerrymandering? More: The New York Times toys with how unfair it can make Pennsylvania’s districts.

Listen up: CityLab’s Laura Bliss sat down with The Mobility Podcast at this month’s Transportation Research Board conference to discuss some of her recent reporting. Don’t miss her tale of a plea for congestion pricing scrawled on a bathroom stall.

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Video of the Day

Vox’s Kimberly Mas declares “my side hustle is commuting” in an explainer on how commuting is bad for our health. Long commutes are common—and the negative effects vary by mode of travel—but the trip to work may also give us some much-needed alone time. CityLab context: Your commute is slowly killing you.

What We’re Reading

A block party to stop traffic apps (Miami Herald)

Hey, where’s our ‘get out jail free’ card? (BBC)

When gentrification isn’t about housing (New York Times Magazine)

The radical idea of work without jobs (The Guardian)

Three American products that explain NAFTA (New York Times)

Supreme Court rules on a vacant house bachelor party in D.C. (Washington Post)

Hey CityLab fans: Spread the word! Forward today’s edition to a friend who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe to our newsletters. And we want to hear from you, too: Send your comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.