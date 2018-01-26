CityLab Daily: Why Is Urban Rail So Expensive?

Also today: The case for a suburban HQ2, and does America have a caste system?

What We’re Following

All aboard: Late last year, The New York Times published a bombshell story about the record-breaking expenses for New York’s Second Avenue Subway tunnels—an investigation spurred by construction costs that Alon Levy blogged about back in 2011. But this sticker shock isn’t just a New York affliction, as Levy writes for CityLab: The problem looks all-too-American when you compare the cost of U.S. transit projects to other cities in Europe and Asia.

Whatever happened to predictability? San Francisco has had three mayors in six weeks, after Ed Lee passed away in December. The most recent change laid bare the tensions of tech money, race, and politics in the Bay City. CityLab’s Alastair Boone and Ben Schneider explain what, exactly, is going on.

ICE on the road: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is planning to use a nationwide license plate recognition system that would allow it to query billions of license plate records and use real-time location tracking tools, The Verge reports. Three things to keep in mind as this news develops:

License plate readers have spread nationwide to local police departments and disproportionately capture images in low-income neighborhoods. Sprawling metros and suburbs have more immigrants making ends meet in a car-centric culture. Cities have been developing digital sanctuary policies as federal immigration enforcement takes more aggressive steps towards data-collection and surveillance.

