CityLab Daily: Bikeshare Beware

A portrait of Parkland: Before Wednesday’s shooting, some families who moved to the Florida suburb looking for safe neighborhoods and top-notch schools considered it “paradise.” CityLab Latino’s Juan Pablo Garnham has the story from the community.

Bikeshare beware: With a smartphones-plus-bikes combination, dockless bikesharing has unlocked a new kind of mobility in American cities. But as you freewheel around town, that technological pairing beams up personal information—your name, payment information, and location—to the system’s operators. That data might roam all the way to China, where dockless companies like Mobike and Ofo are based. CityLab’s Laura Bliss dives into why that data trove is raising eyebrows among cybersecurity and data privacy experts.

Gatehouse Media has a power-trip of a city personality quiz: You are Jeff Bezos and you get to pick where HQ2 goes. The game asks you to balance the key interests outlined in Amazon’s Request for Proposal and takes your temperature on hot questions like rent, commuting, or just good food. Take all the economic incentives you want... or not... and find out which of the 20 city finalists best suits your needs. (I got Austin, Texas.)

For people of color, banks are shutting the door to homeownership (Reveal)

If traffic is a disease, taxes are the cure (Wired)

And now… dockless scooters? (Washington Post)

An app for public comment meetings (Fast Company)

Is the March 5 deadline for DACA meaningful anymore? (NPR)

