CityLab Daily: Finding Love in an HQ2 Place

Add to cart: As mayors and city councils court Amazon to bring HQ2 to the heart of their city, we’ve really lost sight of one thing it could deliver: Love. CityLab’s Sarah Holder contemplates where the e-commerce company could cluster tech sector workers, which *sigh* skew male, to complement the distribution of single ladies across the country. In plain English, where could HQ2 help her find a boyfriend?

Here’s some more classic cupid-friendly CityLab content to put in your quiver:

“My heart is zoned exclusively for you”—Valentines for urban planning nerds.

“Electoral manipulation is real, just like our love”—Love letters for these gerrymandered times.

The etiquette of love in transit.

Eat your heart out gawking at this 24-hour traffic isochrone heartbeat map from Helsinki-based geographer Topi Tjukanov on Twitter. The visualization features pulsing traffic patterns from nine different U.S. cities. Can you guess what they are from just looking at them? Send us your best guesses at hello@citylab.com. (You can check out more of Tjukanov’s geospatial data and visualization work on his portfolio.)

So, about what Jeff Sessions had to say about sheriffs… (New Yorker)

The cities where income inequality is the largest and smallest (Axios)

Questions ahead for “opportunity zones” after the tax bill passed (Next City)

Trump’s infrastructure plan would leave small cities behind (Wired)

Space is the place: What Afrofuturism says about urbanism (Curbed)

