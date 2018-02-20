Also today: The case for a mayor in the White House, and how Australia conquered guns.

Take me to the river: Los Angeles plans to turn a former industrial site back into riverbanks, reconnecting the city to its eponymous river. But as the city begins to redevelop the land, it’s also grappling with how to manage fears of “green gentrification”—where park revitalization has become synonymous with the increased property values, higher rents, and displacement. As Jon Christensen writes for CityLab, in partnership with KCET, “Los Angeles is in its pre-High Line moment right now.”

Mayors for president: It’s been a long time since the U.S. had a president who used to be a mayor. But now that cities generally have reputations for success, mayors might have a better chance of campaigning for the White House.

If you’ve already seen Black Panther, don’t miss CityLab’s Brentin Mock on how Wakanda is “the ultimate Chocolate City.”

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, which first aired in 1968. Revisit the classic PBS show’s legacy with CityLab’s illustrated story about how the program showed viewers a place filled with a sense of community. Also: You won’t want to miss this great 1984 interview with Fred Rogers on Fresh Air that NPR rebroadcast this weekend.

Amazon HQ2 and the landscape of urban black politics (Jacobin)

When ride-hailing pays off for the city (The New York Times)

What city-owned banks could change (Next City)

How to get America’s ‘stunted’ infrastructure debate past road-building (Streetsblog)

Baltimore’s lonely fight for police reform (New Republic)

