Take me to the river: Los Angeles plans to turn a former industrial site back into riverbanks, reconnecting the city to its eponymous river. But as the city begins to redevelop the land, it’s also grappling with how to manage fears of “green gentrification”—where park revitalization has become synonymous with the increased property values, higher rents, and displacement. As Jon Christensen writes for CityLab, in partnership with KCET, “Los Angeles is in its pre-High Line moment right now.”

Mayors for president: It’s been a long time since the U.S. had a president who used to be a mayor. But now that cities generally have reputations for success, mayors might have a better chance of campaigning for the White House.

If you’ve already seen Black Panther, don’t miss CityLab’s Brentin Mock on how Wakanda is “the ultimate Chocolate City.”

How Australia Conquered Guns, and Why America Can't

Gun control advocates point to Australia for inspiration in ending gun violence. The Australian Ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, thinks they should stop.

Molly McCluskey

A Fix to the U.K. Housing Crunch: Have More Money

Why can’t British Millennials afford homes? Some media coverage suggests it’s their personal spending habits.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Airport Communities Make a Plea for Quieter Skies

As Congress debates the FAA’s future, neighborhoods in the flight path say they need relief from all the noise.

Eilís O'Neill

The FBI's Forgotten War on Black-Owned Bookstores

At the height of the Black Power movement, the Bureau focused on the unlikeliest of public enemies: black independent booksellers.

Joshua Clark Davis

A Mexican Village Where Aztec-Era Agriculture Remains

“We could solve the subsistence problem ourselves without asking anything of the government...” says an owner of 12 chinampas. “If things continue like this the chinampa economy will have disappeared completely in 20 years.”

Feike de Jong and Gustavo Graf

How Structural Racism is Linked to Higher Rates of Police Violence

It's not just implicit racial bias. According to a new study, state policies are also a determinant factor in police shootings that disproportionately target African Americans.

Brentin Mock

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Illustration of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood
(Ariel Aberg-Riger/CityLab)

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, which first aired in 1968. Revisit the classic PBS show’s legacy with CityLab’s illustrated story about how the program showed viewers a place filled with a sense of community. Also: You won’t want to miss this great 1984 interview with Fred Rogers on Fresh Air that NPR rebroadcast this weekend.

