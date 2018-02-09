CityLab Daily: Let the Pop-Up Games Begin

Also today: New Orleans wants to keep an eye on you, and a better way to measure density.

Mardi blah: A New Orleans plan to keep the peace means enlisting bars and restaurants in surveillance efforts . That’s more than just a buzzkill: Advocates say that would pry into safe spaces for LGBTQ people and workplaces of undocumented workers, sending a chill through the city’s public culture. It would be an unprecedented escalation in surveillance, and protecting your privacy is already almost impossible in cities .

CityLab replay: You know what else would save time, money, and effort? Pick a permanent Olympics host city .

The robot delegation: These vacuuming robots that resemble R2D2 have already won the gold medal from journalists on the scene. (Curbed)

Points for style: Would you rename your city for the Olympics? Slate gives the TL;DR version of the Olympic bid committee’s deliberation on whether to refer to the host city as Pyongchang, PyeongChang or Pyeongchang .

The Pop-Up Olympics: The Winter Olympics venues in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are not built to last—and that’s on purpose. It may sound wasteful, but when you consider the alternative, Pyeongchang’s approach is just plain smart .

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Mind the Gap

For a quick way to find neighborhoods that are underserved by transit, check out the AllTransit Gap Finder. A data project by TransitCenter and the Center for Neighborhood Technology, the tool highlights possible improvement spots in orange and red, and it calculates how many households are underserved in a city. For example, consider the gaps in this map of Nashville, which is considering a referendum for a transit makeover this May.

What We’re Reading

