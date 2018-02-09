CityLab Daily: Let the Pop-Up Games Begin

The Pop-Up Olympics: The Winter Olympics venues in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are not built to last—and that’s on purpose. It may sound wasteful, but when you consider the alternative, Pyeongchang’s approach is just plain smart.

Mardi blah: A New Orleans plan to keep the peace means enlisting bars and restaurants in surveillance efforts. That’s more than just a buzzkill: Advocates say that would pry into safe spaces for LGBTQ people and workplaces of undocumented workers, sending a chill through the city’s public culture. It would be an unprecedented escalation in surveillance, and protecting your privacy is already almost impossible in cities.

Andrew Small

Mind the Gap

A Transit Gaps screenshot of Nashville

For a quick way to find neighborhoods that are underserved by transit, check out the AllTransit Gap Finder. A data project by TransitCenter and the Center for Neighborhood Technology, the tool highlights possible improvement spots in orange and red, and it calculates how many households are underserved in a city. For example, consider the gaps in this map of Nashville, which is considering a referendum for a transit makeover this May.

We want to know: Check out the transit gaps in your city and let us know how you’d fix them. Send your thoughts to: hello@citylab.com.

