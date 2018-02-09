CityLab Daily: Let the Pop-Up Games Begin

  Andrew Small

Also today: New Orleans wants to keep an eye on you, and a better way to measure density.

What We're Following

The Pop-Up Olympics: The Winter Olympics venues in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are not built to last—and that’s on purpose. It may sound wasteful, but when you consider the alternative, Pyeongchang’s approach is just plain smart.

Mardi blah: A New Orleans plan to keep the peace means enlisting bars and restaurants in surveillance efforts. That’s more than just a buzzkill: Advocates say that would pry into safe spaces for LGBTQ people and workplaces of undocumented workers, sending a chill through the city’s public culture. It would be an unprecedented escalation in surveillance, and protecting your privacy is already almost impossible in cities.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Amazon-ification of Whole Foods

There’s a broader strategy behind two-hour delivery for heirloom tomatoes.

Derek Thompson

Miami's Beleaguered Metrorail Gets a Real-Time Report Card

"Five-minute headways are what we were promised. But we’re not getting them."

Laura Bliss

There's a Better Way to Measure Population Density

At a national level, traditional measurements treat cities and rural areas the same way. Here’s how to judge the density that people experience in their day-to-day lives.

Alasdair Rae

A Shuttered Chicago News Outlet Reboots—With Blockchain

DNAInfo has now returned as Block Club Chicago, a neighborhood news platform run on blockchain technology.

Tanvi Misra

What Will America's Iconic Parks Look Like in 2050?

An artist riffs on WPA posters to imagine how the country’s defining landscapes will look once climate change has taken its toll.

Alastair Boone

Mind the Gap

A Transit Gaps screenshot of Nashville

For a quick way to find neighborhoods that are underserved by transit, check out the AllTransit Gap Finder. A data project by TransitCenter and the Center for Neighborhood Technology, the tool highlights possible improvement spots in orange and red, and it calculates how many households are underserved in a city. For example, consider the gaps in this map of Nashville, which is considering a referendum for a transit makeover this May.

We want to know: Check out the transit gaps in your city and let us know how you’d fix them. Send your thoughts to: hello@citylab.com.

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

