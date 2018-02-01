CityLab Daily: More Transit, Fewer Riders

  1. Andrew Small

Also today: Density’s next frontier, and why tech companies shouldn’t plan our cities.

What We’re Following

Easy rider: Public transit ridership has declined in most American cities, but the typical death-spiral narrative doesn’t quite fit Los Angeles. What seems to be happening there is that once-loyal lower-income riders, especially immigrants, have switched to cars as the demands of jobs and housing make it more difficult to get by in the famously sprawling city. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story.

Shipping and handling: While Amazon HQ2 promises to bring a wave of new jobs to one winning city, the company has long said the same thing would happen in cities that host its fulfillment centers. But according to a new study, the economic benefit from those warehouses—measured by net jobs or raised wages—has yet to be seen.

And don’t miss: The final episode of KUOW’s Prime(d) podcast, a partnership with CityLab, tackles what Amazon’s cloud data means for the future of smart cities and privacy.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Density's Next Frontier: The Suburbs

According to a new study, the continuing low density of inner suburbs is a major cause of the housing crisis—and a potential solution.

Richard Florida

Infrastructure Week Is Always Next Week

President Trump made yet another push for a major bill to rebuild roads, bridges, and railways. But to the frustration of lawmakers, his long-delayed plan is still not ready.

Russell Berman

Tech Companies Should Not Plan Our Cities

The Sidewalk Labs project in Toronto represents a radical departure from the principles that have guided city planning in Canada since Jane Jacobs moved north.

Mariana Valverde

An Incinerator Divides a Town Near Boston

For some, the trash-burning plant is a community pillar, but others worry its toxic ash is making people sick.

Greta Jochem

A Tale of Two State of the Unions

On SOTU night in D.C., crowds at an African-American church and a popular restaurant were unmoved by Trump’s claim to have boosted black employment.

Brentin Mock

Map of the Day

Google News Lab's 'Cuisine Capitals of the U.S.'

Feast your eyes on this very mappy story about the most popular types of restaurants in cities, from Google News Lab. Not only does it show who has the most Mexican restaurants or BBQ joints, it also serves up data on the most visited restaurant type in the neighborhoods of 30 major cities.

What We’re Reading

Dockless bikesharing could clear car clutter from cities (Wired)

In defense of the small city (Slate)

New York’s property tax is theft (Jacobin)

Walkable cities are saving lives (Curbed)

How cities handle events like the Super Bowl (The Guardian)

Hey CityLab fans: Spread the word! Forward this newsletter to a friend who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A young refugee from Kosovo stands in front of a map of Hungary with her teacher.
    Equity

    Who Maps the World?

    Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Transportation

    The EU Is Giving Teens a Month of Free Train Travel Across Europe

    The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  3. Life

    Amazon Go Might Kill More Than Just Supermarkets

    Supermarkets are community anchors. Amazon’s “just walk out” version embodies a disconcerting social transformation.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. Transportation

    The Perfect Selfishness of Mapping Apps

    Apps like Waze, Google Maps, and Apple Maps may make traffic conditions worse in some areas, new research suggests.

    1. Alexis C. Madrigal
  5. Los Angeles City Hall, as seen from refurbished Grand Park
    Design

    Why L.A. Just Appointed a Design Czar

    Architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne has become the city’s first chief design officer, tasked with making sure the development juggernaut doesn’t get ahead of urban-design principles.  

    1. Benjamin Schneider
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Solutions »