CityLab Daily: More Transit, Fewer Riders

  1. Andrew Small

Also today: Density’s next frontier, and why tech companies shouldn’t plan our cities.

What We’re Following

Easy rider: Public transit ridership has declined in most American cities, but the typical death-spiral narrative doesn’t quite fit Los Angeles. What seems to be happening there is that once-loyal lower-income riders, especially immigrants, have switched to cars as the demands of jobs and housing make it more difficult to get by in the famously sprawling city. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story.

Shipping and handling: While Amazon HQ2 promises to bring a wave of new jobs to one winning city, the company has long said the same thing would happen in cities that host its fulfillment centers. But according to a new study, the economic benefit from those warehouses—measured by net jobs or raised wages—has yet to be seen.

And don’t miss: The final episode of KUOW’s Prime(d) podcast, a partnership with CityLab, tackles what Amazon’s cloud data means for the future of smart cities and privacy.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Density's Next Frontier: The Suburbs

According to a new study, the continuing low density of inner suburbs is a major cause of the housing crisis—and a potential solution.

Richard Florida

Infrastructure Week Is Always Next Week

President Trump made yet another push for a major bill to rebuild roads, bridges, and railways. But to the frustration of lawmakers, his long-delayed plan is still not ready.

Russell Berman

Tech Companies Should Not Plan Our Cities

The Sidewalk Labs project in Toronto represents a radical departure from the principles that have guided city planning in Canada since Jane Jacobs moved north.

Mariana Valverde

An Incinerator Divides a Town Near Boston

For some, the trash-burning plant is a community pillar, but others worry its toxic ash is making people sick.

Greta Jochem

A Tale of Two State of the Unions

On SOTU night in D.C., crowds at an African-American church and a popular restaurant were unmoved by Trump’s claim to have boosted black employment.

Brentin Mock

Map of the Day

Google News Lab's 'Cuisine Capitals of the U.S.'

Feast your eyes on this very mappy story about the most popular types of restaurants in cities, from Google News Lab. Not only does it show who has the most Mexican restaurants or BBQ joints, it also serves up data on the most visited restaurant type in the neighborhoods of 30 major cities.

What We’re Reading

Dockless bikesharing could clear car clutter from cities (Wired)

In defense of the small city (Slate)

New York’s property tax is theft (Jacobin)

Walkable cities are saving lives (Curbed)

How cities handle events like the Super Bowl (The Guardian)

Hey CityLab fans: Spread the word! Forward this newsletter to a friend who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A black elementary student raises his hand in a majority black classroom.
    Life

    When White Parents Won't Integrate Public Schools

    Can a grassroots movement succeed where policy has failed?  

    1. Mimi Kirk
  2. The Los Angeles skyline looms above single-family homes.
    Equity

    Density's Next Frontier: The Suburbs

    According to a new study, the continuing low density of inner suburbs is a major cause of the housing crisis—and a potential solution.

    1. Richard Florida
  3. Transportation

    Why Is L.A. Expanding Transit—and Losing Riders?

    The city is losing once-loyal lower-income patrons: They’re driving themselves.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. POV

    Tech Companies Should Not Plan Our Cities

    The Sidewalk Labs project in Toronto represents a radical departure from the principles that have guided city planning in Canada since Jane Jacobs moved north.

    1. Mariana Valverde
  5. Design

    The New Deal Landmark That's Cannibalizing Itself

    Greenhills, Ohio, is a National Historic Landmark, but town officials have demolished some of its 1930s buildings, unable to bear the cost of preserving them.

    1. Alex Baca
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content