CityLab Daily: Where American Kids Are In Crisis

Also today: What’s needed to actually fund infrastructure, and the NRA gets some pushback in Dallas.

What We’re Following Insufficient funds: Commentators broadly agree that the Trump administration’s recent infrastructure proposal falls short on the federal funding needed for a true overhaul. So what would a real infrastructure revenue stream look like? Harvard scholar and former mayor Stephen Goldsmith writes that a long-term strategy will mean “old taxes and outdated procedures need to change to match a world of new mobility.” Where kids are in crisis: Witnessing traumatic violence, like the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is mercifully rare. But childhood trauma, in its many forms, is relatively common in the United States. In fact, almost half of all American children have experienced one potentially traumatic “adverse childhood experience,” according to a new study. Tracking violence in the home or neighborhood, and other personal traumas, the research shows how trauma breaks down by geography and race across the U.S.