CityLab Daily: Where American Kids Are In Crisis

Insufficient funds: Commentators broadly agree that the Trump administration’s recent infrastructure proposal falls short on the federal funding needed for a true overhaul. So what would a real infrastructure revenue stream look like? Harvard scholar and former mayor Stephen Goldsmith writes that a long-term strategy will mean “old taxes and outdated procedures need to change to match a world of new mobility.”
Where kids are in crisis: Witnessing traumatic violence, like the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is mercifully rare. But childhood trauma, in its many forms, is relatively common in the United States. In fact, almost half of all American children have experienced one potentially traumatic “adverse childhood experience,” according to a new study. Tracking violence in the home or neighborhood, and other personal traumas, the research shows how trauma breaks down by geography and race across the U.S.
A recent RENTCafé study finds that almost a quarter of the 100 largest U.S. cities have changed from homeowner- to renter-majority from 2006 and 2016. That boosts the total number of renter-dominated big cities to 42—and the chart above shows the top 10. CityLab context: For the first time since 2005, growth in rental housing has experienced a slowdown in the last year.
What’s next for Airbnb? (Curbed)
How infrastructure built on inequality (The Guardian)
What wannabe smart cities can learn from ski resorts (Wired)
Pennsylvania’s new congressional district map gives small cities more power (Next City)
What happens when your town ends up on the hate map (Politico Magazine)
