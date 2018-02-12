Sewer mains might not be sexy, but they need love too. Gerald Herbert/AP

CityLab Daily: The Infrastructure Weeks to Come

  1. Andrew Small

Also today: When trains beat out planes, and “the resistance requires a coin.”

***

What We’re Following

Groundhog Day is long gone, but now that we see a plan, it looks like we’ve got many Infrastructure Weeks to come. CityLab’s Laura Bliss sorts out what’s new and what feels like déjà vu:

On Monday, the White House released its $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, more than a year after Trump’s presidential campaign started talking about one. Make no mistake: This is not a spending plan, but a financing plan.

The gist is to dole out $100 billion in federal grants to local and state governments, which would need to pay for at least 80 percent of their own project costs. The vast majority of the funds— $1.3 trillion—would be generated by state and local governments, many of which are still fiscally strained from the Recession. All told, only $200 billion in federal spending is called for—and not really, since the money would come from cuts to other infrastructure programs.

This plan may be a non-starter in Congress. Read my story here.

Budget drop: We’re also digging into the weeds on the Trump administration’s latest budget proposal. See something interesting you’d like us to cover? Drop us a line at hello@citylab.com.

Culture corner: Today, Kriston Capps is on the scene at the Smithsonian’s portrait unveiling for Barack and Michelle Obama.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Can This European High-Speed Train Compete With Airlines?

As flying grows even less attractive, a new London-to-Amsterdam rail route could steal passengers from the skies.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Is Personalized, Next-Day Delivery the Future of Urban Farming?

A rooftop-farming venture in Montreal has found success with a model that’s part CSA, part Amazon Prime.

Sarah Treleaven

To Fund the Resistance, Berkeley Turns to Cryptocurrency

The city of Berkeley is planning on developing its own cryptocurrency, to fill affordable housing funding gaps left by the federal government.

Sarah Holder

An Uncertain Future for Solar

Trump slapped tariffs on imported solar panels at a time when African Americans were seeing unique job growth in the industry.

Brentin Mock

The Problem with 'Transit Gaps'

When it comes to mobility, what does “adequate” service mean?

Jarrett Walker

The State Laws That Might Prevent Another Charlottesville

A new legal analysis finds that all 50 states have language on the books that can be used to prevent violence by armed white supremacists and private militias.

Tanvi Misra

Chart of the Day

For a long-term perspective on today’s infrastructure plan, Lydia DePillis over at CNNMoney shares this chart via Twitter from a 2017 RAND study. In recent years, the federal government’s share of infrastructure spending has shrunk, leaving state and local governments to pick up the slack.

What We’re Reading

How Black Lives Matter breathed new life into unions (The Guardian)

Why transit nerds are so jealous of Seattle (Curbed)

In Chicago, black entrepreneurs seeking venture capital face discrimination (Belt Magazine)

The electric glide: how e-bikes are destined for something bigger (Slate)

Copenhagen’s healthy and happy city secrets (The Guardian)

A new housing-rights movement has the real-estate industry running scared (The Nation)

Most Popular

  1. A young refugee from Kosovo stands in front of a map of Hungary with her teacher.
    Equity

    Who Maps the World?

    Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Transportation

    The EU Is Giving Teens a Month of Free Train Travel Across Europe

    The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  3. Life

    Amazon Go Might Kill More Than Just Supermarkets

    Supermarkets are community anchors. Amazon’s “just walk out” version embodies a disconcerting social transformation.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. Transportation

    The Perfect Selfishness of Mapping Apps

    Apps like Waze, Google Maps, and Apple Maps may make traffic conditions worse in some areas, new research suggests.

    1. Alexis C. Madrigal
  5. Los Angeles City Hall, as seen from refurbished Grand Park
    Design

    Why L.A. Just Appointed a Design Czar

    Architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne has become the city’s first chief design officer, tasked with making sure the development juggernaut doesn’t get ahead of urban-design principles.  

    1. Benjamin Schneider
