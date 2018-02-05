CityLab Daily: The Problem With Just Blaming Amtrak

  1. Andrew Small

Also today: Philly celebrates, and Amazon gets a plea for inclusivity.

What We’re Following

Rail’s accountability problem: On Sunday morning, an Amtrak passenger train collided with a parked CSX freight train in South Carolina, leaving two dead and more than 100 injured. Federal investigators are digging into the crash, which has renewed calls for automated braking technology known as positive-train control on Amtrak lines. But as CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes, we already know that Amtrak isn’t solely responsible when it comes to installing PTC.

The gang goes to Broad Street: Fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl last night. You can marvel at what was said on the Philadelphia police scanner (Slate) or see all the drunken mischief for yourself (Deadspin). But for my money, transportation wonk Yonah Freemark put the best urbanist twist on why it’s always sunny to see city streets packed in celebration:

Pass the popcorn: The Uber and Waymo trade secrets trial begins today, which Forbes calls “Silicon Valley’s biggest soap opera.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

When Super Bowl Fans Displace Homeless Kids

As football fans snap up St. Paul motels during Super Bowl weekend, some homeless families are facing relocation.

Arfie Ghedi

Amazon HQ2 Competition Spotlights Gaps in LGBTQ Protections

A new campaign, “No Gay, No Way,” is fighting for Amazon to choose a more inclusive home for HQ2.

Sarah Holder

The Hitch in Kentucky's Plan to Build High-Speed Internet for All

The commonwealth has an ambitious plan to expand broadband access, even to rural areas. There's one problem: Kentucky doesn't own a key component of the infrastructure.

Kriston Capps

The Racial Equity Race to the Top on Cannabis in California

The drug war has a race problem. With pot newly legal, cities are making the case that legalization doesn't have to.

Brentin Mock

The Black Panther Party’s History of Urban Street Art

The group’s Minister of Culture designed posters that were glued on the walls of decaying buildings in mostly black and Latino neighborhoods.

Camilo José Vergara

Map of the Day

Map of comparing U.S. metro economies to other nations

During the Winter Olympics, impress your friends with the info from this map, via cost-information site How Much, showing the economic heft of American metro areas compared to entire countries. New York City’s economy falls just short of Canada’s, Los Angeles outpaces Turkey, and Seattle could substitute for Ireland. But this is by no means an American-only phenomenon, as CityLab’s Richard Florida has relayed before: Cities run the global economy.

What We’re Reading

Koch brothers’ group launches a “Stop the Train” campaign in Nashville (Streetsblog)

The building materials of the future are old buildings (Fast Company)

Self-driving cars should be shared, ride-sharing companies say (Popular Science)

Calls for rent control legislation are growing across the U.S. (Wall Street Journal)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A young refugee from Kosovo stands in front of a map of Hungary with her teacher.
    Equity

    Who Maps the World?

    Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Transportation

    The EU Is Giving Teens a Month of Free Train Travel Across Europe

    The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  3. Life

    Amazon Go Might Kill More Than Just Supermarkets

    Supermarkets are community anchors. Amazon’s “just walk out” version embodies a disconcerting social transformation.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. Transportation

    The Perfect Selfishness of Mapping Apps

    Apps like Waze, Google Maps, and Apple Maps may make traffic conditions worse in some areas, new research suggests.

    1. Alexis C. Madrigal
  5. Los Angeles City Hall, as seen from refurbished Grand Park
    Design

    Why L.A. Just Appointed a Design Czar

    Architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne has become the city’s first chief design officer, tasked with making sure the development juggernaut doesn’t get ahead of urban-design principles.  

    1. Benjamin Schneider
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Solutions »