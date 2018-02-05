CityLab Daily: The Problem With Just Blaming Amtrak

Also today: Philly celebrates, and Amazon gets a plea for inclusivity.

What We’re Following

Rail’s accountability problem: On Sunday morning, an Amtrak passenger train collided with a parked CSX freight train in South Carolina, leaving two dead and more than 100 injured. Federal investigators are digging into the crash, which has renewed calls for automated braking technology known as positive-train control on Amtrak lines. But as CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes, we already know that Amtrak isn’t solely responsible when it comes to installing PTC.

The gang goes to Broad Street: Fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl last night. You can marvel at what was said on the Philadelphia police scanner (Slate) or see all the drunken mischief for yourself (Deadspin). But for my money, transportation wonk Yonah Freemark put the best urbanist twist on why it’s always sunny to see city streets packed in celebration:

Pass the popcorn: The Uber and Waymo trade secrets trial begins today, which Forbes calls “Silicon Valley’s biggest soap opera.”