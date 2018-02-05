CityLab Daily: The Problem With Just Blaming Amtrak

Also today: Philly celebrates, and Amazon gets a plea for inclusivity.
What We’re Following
Rail’s accountability problem: On Sunday morning, an Amtrak passenger train collided with a parked CSX freight train in South Carolina, leaving two dead and more than 100 injured. Federal investigators are digging into the crash, which has renewed calls for automated braking technology known as positive-train control on Amtrak lines. But as CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes, we already know that Amtrak isn’t solely responsible when it comes to installing PTC.
The gang goes to Broad Street: Fans flocked to the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl last night. You can marvel at what was said on the Philadelphia police scanner (Slate) or see all the drunken mischief for yourself (Deadspin). But for my money, transportation wonk Yonah Freemark put the best urbanist twist on why it’s always sunny to see city streets packed in celebration:
Pass the popcorn: The Uber and Waymo trade secrets trial begins today, which Forbes calls “Silicon Valley’s biggest soap opera.”
More on CityLab
Map of the Day
During the Winter Olympics, impress your friends with the info from this map, via cost-information site How Much, showing the economic heft of American metro areas compared to entire countries. New York City’s economy falls just short of Canada’s, Los Angeles outpaces Turkey, and Seattle could substitute for Ireland. But this is by no means an American-only phenomenon, as CityLab’s Richard Florida has relayed before: Cities run the global economy.
What We’re Reading
Koch brothers’ group launches a “Stop the Train” campaign in Nashville (Streetsblog)
The building materials of the future are old buildings (Fast Company)
Self-driving cars should be shared, ride-sharing companies say (Popular Science)
Calls for rent control legislation are growing across the U.S. (Wall Street Journal)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.