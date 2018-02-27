CityLab Daily: The Quest for a New Black City

Also today: Mapping inequality in U.S. cities, and self-driving pizza hits Miami.

CityLab’s Brentin Mock takes us to this part of South Dekalb county, where organizers are pushing for a ballot measure to create the self-contained city. There’s just one problem: State lawmakers need to approve the plan by Wednesday—and it doesn't look like they're going to do that, even as a similar plan for white-majority neighborhood in North Dekalb is poised to pass. This first story in a series about Greenhaven’s cityhood movement looks at what stands in the way on the quest to a new black city .

Greenhaven on my mind: What does it take to break off and start your own city? For more than a decade, the metro Atlanta area has been finding out, with several neighborhoods doing just that. But now the movement faces its greatest test: If successful, Greenhaven would become the second-largest city in Georgia, with 300,000 people and a larger share of African American residents than Atlanta.

More on CityLab

Map of the Day

The Urban Institute has a new interactive map assessing the black homeownership gap in the 100 cities with the largest number of black households. Researchers Alanna McCargo and Sarah Strochak calculate the difference between homeownership rates of whites and blacks.

The largest gap is 50 percent, in Minneapolis. Not one of the 100 cities has closed the gap, but the smallest is in Killeen, Texas, with a 14.5 percent gap between white and black homeowners. Only two other cities fall below 20 percent: Charleston, South Carolina, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

What We’re Reading

More than 100 cities are now mostly powered by renewable energy (The Guardian)

What if you and your neighbors redesigned your worst intersection? (Strong Towns)

How ticket debt is driving Chicago’s black motorists into bankruptcy (ProPublica)

Fifty years later, almost no progress on racial inequality gaps (Washington Post)

Dockless bikeshare company hits the brakes in France after vandalism (NPR)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.