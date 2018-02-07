CityLab Daily: 'This Isn’t a Good Place for a House'

Also today: The mind-boggling toll of traffic, and Maryland offers Amazon a “blank check.”

“This isn’t a good place for a house”: Hurricane Maria destroyed or damaged more than one-third of Puerto Rico’s 1.2 million occupied homes. Now Puerto Rico officials say the disaster aid package in Congress falls short of what’s needed to address the territory’s housing crisis. Also: FEMA hired a contractor to provide 30 million meals in Puerto Rico. Only 50,000 were delivered.

Amazon’s budget list: It’s not just tax incentives. Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn told lawmakers that the state would basically give Amazon a “blank check” for the transportation improvements if the retail giant picks the D.C. suburb of Bethesda for its second headquarters. Add that to the long list of extreme bids to lure HQ2. ICYMI: The case for putting HQ2 in the suburbs.

—Andrew Small

The symbolism of launching a car into space wasn’t lost on our colleague Marina Koren at The Atlantic, and Twitter had a few jokes with some urbanist undertones to toss on the SpaceX payload. Our favorite bits of snark:

“HI, THIS IS YOUR @Uber DRIVER, I'M OUTSIDE.”

-Néstor Espinoza (@nespinozap)

“We wish @elonmusk all the best as he launches a car into space. Just a few hundred million more to go…”

-Bicycle Lobby (@BicycleLobby)

“The private sector is so dynamic it put an unmanned car into space only 47 years after the public sector did it with a manned car.”

-John Moynes (@JohnMoynes)

Plus: What Elon Musk gets wrong about mass transit on Earth—and what he gets right.

