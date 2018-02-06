CityLab Daily: Working Inside the Millennial Id

  1. Andrew Small

Also today: Cities can’t fix what’s wrong with American government, and how tax cuts could change the electoral map.

Veni, Vidi, WeWork: With craft beer and cucumber water on tap, settling into the cozy co-working spaces of WeWork feels like “entering the Millennial id.” In the latest issue of The Atlantic, CityLab’s Laura Bliss ponders whether WeWork’s uneasy combination of capitalist ambition and cooperative warmth will become the future of work—and whether the company can really reinvent the office sublet to survive the forces that swept away its predecessors.

Highway to… well? Despite trembles in the stock market, the economy might actually be too strong… for infrastructure, anyway. In FiveThirtyEight, Evan Horowitz writes that the U.S. might have missed the window where infrastructure spending offers the biggest economic boost. “Costly repairs make more sense when the economy is faltering and Americans are desperate for work,” he writes. As unemployment nears a 50-year low, “even a massive infrastructure bill would likely generate only a trivial number of new jobs.” CityLab context: Even so, some places could use infrastructure jobs more than others.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

How Trump's Tax Cuts Could Change the Electoral Map

There’s evidence of a talent shift from cities like New York and L.A. to large Sunbelt metros in red and purple states. But it will do little to ease spatial inequality.

Richard Florida

Cities Alone Can't Fix What's Wrong With American Government

Localism can only flourish with a competent, generous, and fair federal government.

Joe Cortright

The Precarious Existence of London's 'Property Guardians'

A new report calls for bolstering the rights of people who act as live-in security for vacant buildings.

Ella Jessel

How to Fight Gentrification With a Comic Book

To catch the eyes of city officials, St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood is launching a small area plan in cartoon form.

Mimi Kirk

Chart of the Day

Statista chart comparing rents across cities.

What can you rent for $1,500 a month? This chart from Statista shows just how much space you’ll get on average in cities around the world. Next time my lease is up, remind me to move to Berlin (139 square meters, or about 1,500 square feet) instead of Manhattan (26 square meters, 280 square feet). Check out this CityLab classic: The hourly wage you need to afford rent in all 50 states.

Most Popular

  1. A young refugee from Kosovo stands in front of a map of Hungary with her teacher.
    Equity

    Who Maps the World?

    Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. Transportation

    The EU Is Giving Teens a Month of Free Train Travel Across Europe

    The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  3. Life

    Amazon Go Might Kill More Than Just Supermarkets

    Supermarkets are community anchors. Amazon’s “just walk out” version embodies a disconcerting social transformation.

    1. Laura Bliss
  4. Transportation

    The Perfect Selfishness of Mapping Apps

    Apps like Waze, Google Maps, and Apple Maps may make traffic conditions worse in some areas, new research suggests.

    1. Alexis C. Madrigal
  5. Los Angeles City Hall, as seen from refurbished Grand Park
    Design

    Why L.A. Just Appointed a Design Czar

    Architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne has become the city’s first chief design officer, tasked with making sure the development juggernaut doesn’t get ahead of urban-design principles.  

    1. Benjamin Schneider
