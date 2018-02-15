CityLab Daily: Where Gun Control Inches Forward

Also today: ‘Queering the map,’ and Cape Town adjusts to a water diet.

***

What We’re Following

Florida shooting: Wednesday’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is the deadliest high school shooting in modern U.S. history. As the New York Times notes, three of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in the country’s recent history have occurred in just the past 5 months.

In Florida alone, there have been two recent mass shootings: In 2016, a massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando left 49 people dead, and in 2017, five people were killed at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Last year, Tallahassee fought state preemption laws overriding local gun ordinances—and won a narrow victory in court.

Where gun control inches forward: While these incidents have become too common, in each instance there are calls for reform. But how have those efforts fared? After the Las Vegas shooting, attempts by Congress to ban the use of bump stocks failed. But in December, Columbia, South Carolina, became the first city to ban the use of bump stocks. Denver followed its lead. And more than a dozen states are now considering banning an accessory that made that previous attack so deadly.