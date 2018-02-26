CityLab Daily: Chicago’s Gun Violence Is Worse Than It Looks

Also today: Modernism in London's “Metro-Land,” and letting slum residents control their own destiny.

Rider’s digest: The New York Times has a story today on what three far-flung cities can teach Manhattan about congestion pricing —looking at how Singapore, London, and Stockholm slapped fees on car commuting. It’s a great dive into how each place navigated a tricky policy problem (with plenty of pushback), but it also helped to go back into the CityLab archives to learn more about each place’s traffic. Here’s a pick from each city in the piece:

Who stops Chicago’s bleeding?: America’s third-largest city has built one of the world’s best trauma care systems—but that success might obscure the true scale of Chicago’s gun violence. In partnership with CityLab, Chicago’s Data Reporting Lab and the Center for Investigative Reporting explore a twist in the Chicago murder narrative: The decrease in gun deaths may be due to advanced medical care, not policing. Read the report on CityLab , and listen to Reveal’s podcast episode here .

Modernism in London's 'Metro-Land' Linked to the urban core by state-of-the-art electric trains by 1900, this area was in many ways a harbinger of a cleaner, brighter future. Feargus O'Sullivan Letting Slum Residents Control Their Own Destiny At UN-Habitat’s World Urban Forum 9, a pressing question was how to integrate informal settlements into the formal city. Community land trusts might be the way to start. Anthony Flint How Two Midwest Cities Are Handling Rohingya Resettlement In Chicago, the Rohingya have seen deep communal and governmental support to acclimate to life in the states, and to advocate for their people from abroad. In Milwaukee, the community hopes to follow suit. Rebecca Holland The 'Most Hopeful' New Housing in Turkey Twenty years after being displaced by an earthquake, families in Düzce, Turkey, are getting homes that they helped design and build themselves. Jennifer Hattam Wakanda: The Chocolatest City The new Marvel superhero movie Black Panther shows the benefits and the risks associated with sustaining and protecting a majority-black community. Brentin Mock

Climate change hits home with this clever climate life events tool from Greg Schivley, a civil and environmental engineering PhD. student at Carnegie Mellon University. Enter some key birth dates to project how the climate will have changed from your grandma’s birth to when your kids retire. The chart’s temperature changes are based on NASA’s historical and projected climate scenarios. CityLab context: Can cities meet the Paris climate commitments on their own?

What We’re Reading

