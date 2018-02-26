CityLab Daily: Chicago’s Gun Violence Is Worse Than It Looks

Also today: Modernism in London's “Metro-Land,” and letting slum residents control their own destiny.
What We’re Following
Who stops Chicago’s bleeding?: America’s third-largest city has built one of the world’s best trauma care systems—but that success might obscure the true scale of Chicago’s gun violence. In partnership with CityLab, Chicago’s Data Reporting Lab and the Center for Investigative Reporting explore a twist in the Chicago murder narrative: The decrease in gun deaths may be due to advanced medical care, not policing. Read the report on CityLab, and listen to Reveal’s podcast episode here.
Rider’s digest: The New York Times has a story today on what three far-flung cities can teach Manhattan about congestion pricing—looking at how Singapore, London, and Stockholm slapped fees on car commuting. It’s a great dive into how each place navigated a tricky policy problem (with plenty of pushback), but it also helped to go back into the CityLab archives to learn more about each place’s traffic. Here’s a pick from each city in the piece:
- Singapore: With traffic tracking everywhere, what’s it mean to be in a “city of sensors?”
- London: Traffic is still out of control in London. Now what?
- Stockholm: Stockholm stokes a friendly rivalry in the quest to go car-free.
More on CityLab
The Temps of Our Lives
Climate change hits home with this clever climate life events tool from Greg Schivley, a civil and environmental engineering PhD. student at Carnegie Mellon University. Enter some key birth dates to project how the climate will have changed from your grandma’s birth to when your kids retire. The chart’s temperature changes are based on NASA’s historical and projected climate scenarios. CityLab context: Can cities meet the Paris climate commitments on their own?
What We’re Reading
